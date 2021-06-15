North Hollywoods Nerdstrong died because gym rats were afraid of geeks

Start your day with LAist Sign up for the Morning Brief, delivered on weekdays.

Nerdstrong was a way of life, a rallying cry for Angelenos who had not felt sought after by traditional gymnastic culture. Andrew Deutsch aka Coach Andrew came up with the idea in 2013 after inspiring a friend to keep training with a dungeon-themed session . It all started in his garage before moving to a facility where they finally took over the neighboring space. But a combination of the pandemic and the way even self-proclaimed nerds can leave others behind has contributed to the closure of Nerdstrong Gym.

The principle was simple: a gym that encouraged fans of superhero movies, role games , and other iconic pieces of pop culture. It was for those who didn’t see themselves as gym people to begin with, in the vein of other gyms for people who aren’t very keen on working out but are taken to a new level more large than life.

My people were different… I didn’t open a gym, I opened a clubhouse, Deutsch said. We embraced who they were. And they weren’t afraid to be as cheesy as they wanted, and to talk about it frankly. We said, you know, it’s OK to be you here.

Turning pop culture into intense workouts

Nerdstrong members and staff show off those superheroic muscles. (Courtesy of Andrew Deutsch)

The centerpiece was the group fitness classes that catered to self-proclaimed nerds and geeks who might have felt like misfits in other gyms. It would disguise everything from CrossFit to high intensity interval training with a theme or story, although the workouts could sometimes involve a mace or a sword (don’t worry, they were wrong).

While pumping iron, you were encouraged to push yourself harder by imagining shooting down the Death Star, training in the X-Mens Danger Room with Cyclops, or fighting zombies. One workout, based on the ending of “Star Wars: The Force Awakens,” involved holding a five to ten pound weight for two minutes to replace Rey trying to get Luke to accept his lightsaber.

The more crowds we got to Comic-Con, the more people wanted to come and try it, Deutsch said. My theory has always been that I could write a hundred push-ups on the board for you to do, but what if I said there was a dragon trying to attack the gym and it had a hundred health? And for every burpee you do, you deal a point of damage as a class.

Some of these workouts were very successful, although some members must have realized how difficult it is to be a superhero.

Marvel was huge back then, and they see these superheroes, and they want to do it, and all of a sudden find out his job is actually pretty exhausting, Deutsch said.

But he found that putting that framework around workouts would lead to classes doing much harder work than they would otherwise. Deutsch tried to incorporate some of the actual movements that the characters do in a movie or game, allowing the members to bring those movements to life.

They think less about numbers and more about what they think about when playing a video game, or Dungeons and Dragons completing the task, as opposed to difficulty, Deutsch said. It was difficult for them to go to the gym in the first place. Now if I could bring them back I knew I was doing something right.

He contributed to the growing community of gym goers by chatting with them during class about new movies, books they were reading, and other pieces of culture.

I felt like this was part of the elixir that made the space really perfect for some of these people, Deutsch said. People who just wanted to get in, exercise, and go, didn’t really care about the gym as much as people who looked for community more than anything.

Even once another class started, Deutsch said, he would see people hanging out outside for an hour talking to each other. They were talking about everything from coming out of Comic-Con to their Harry Potter house to their training goals.

The end of a nerd empire

At the start of the pandemic, Nerdstrong tried to move his classes online, experimenting with Zoom classes, a Twitch channel, and more. He also started organizing outdoor workouts in the parks on weekends.

The gymnasium’s five-year lease expired in April 2020, according to Deutsch.

At the end of April we were going to move the gym to another location and sign a new lease and we just decided not to, he said.

He saw it as serendipity, although the gym ultimately blamed its closure in an August 2020 statement over a combination of COVID-19 and a dispute with the owner. Gym management decided to wait until businesses were opened, restrictions lifted and everything started to normalize again before attempting to run a gymnasium again.

The gym sold their equipment (in addition to bidding farewell to the Space Invaders painting on the wall and the Dungeons and Dragons mat). Deutsch initially feared it might take months to move the equipment, but the pandemic fitness equipment shortage meant weights and other equipment shifted like hot cakes that people were trying to cut from their diets.

Be inclusive for jocks

Pumping iron at Nerdstrong, that’s how you went into battle. (Courtesy of Andrew Deutsch)

But there was one issue that may have led to changes even without those issues: People who typically go to the gym were scared of nerds. Nerdstrong, even with all the press he received over the years (from the New York Times to Mens Health) and calls to bring a version of it to other cities, only had a hundred or so members at his closing. A number of these members had been with the gym since it opened, with some drawn to the gym because of the way it rejected toxic masculinity.

I think a challenge is finding this hybrid solution that works for the gym rat, the typical gym crowd, and people who went to Nerdstrong, Deutsch said. Because it is still a small group, even if there was a lot of desire for this kind of installation. Those who were willing to get involved were a small niche demographic.

There is potentially a new gym coming from the coach behind Nerdstrong. But it won’t be until 2022, and he won’t be called Nerdstrong although he plans to have Nerdstrong classes. The new gym would also target a larger market, going beyond nerds to attract those who see themselves as gym rats, according to Deutsch.

We started off by saying that we were going to give these nerds a place to work out. And it turns out that it actually repelled people who don’t consider themselves nerds, Deutsch said. They always wanted to go to a gym, they just didn’t know if they wanted to date a bunch of nerds. So it was like this strange, opposite and upside down high school world. Jocks are like, am I going to be dumped because I’m not nerdy enough?

Along with other business factors, there may be something to this on the Nerdstrong Yelp page, one reviewer wrote they worried they weren’t cheesy enough for the gym but ended up liking it once. that they went there.

The future of gyms

In front of the Hogwarts house banners. (Courtesy of Andrew Deutsch)

Deutsch sees gyms continue to struggle to move forward, even as things start to open up, at least until next year. Several of Nerdstrong’s gym members, including some of its private trainer clients, have built their own home gyms during the pandemic.

They’ve put a lot of time and effort into these places that they have at home, so I’m not sure if people will be willing to give up exactly that for a group fitness situation, Deutsch said.

For those who aren’t ready to hit the gym just yet, Deutsch recommends some of the virtual classes he’s seen developing during the pandemic, via Youtube, Apple Fitness, Peloton, and more.

A lot of our audience wanted this playful aspect of fitness, and I’ve always tried to give it to them, Deutsch said. And I think now these services have really done a good job giving people those badges and metrics that they really want.

Some former Nerdstrong trainers kept the Nerdstrong spirit alive with a new Burbank gym, Heros Journey Fitness. He also recommends checking out the Twitch streaming service to find others to train with. And this community built at Nerdstrong continues to organize online, including through a Nerdstrong Discord chat server. They’ll do things like find a YouTube workout and do it together.

Deutsch plans to monitor the market before making his next move or super jump / charge / spinning attack, as the case may be.

Related stories