



Bollywood actresses who married businessmen Highlights There have been many popular B-Town divas who have married successful businessmen. Shilpa Shetty Kundra married Anglo-Indian businessman Raj Kundra Sonam Kapoor added "Ahuja" to his last name after marrying London-based Anand Ahuja It's not just the film industry and the world of cricket that have a connection, but many prominent businessmen have also managed to steal the hearts of our favorite Bollywood divas. Over the years, many Bollywood actresses have formed the bond with businessmen and now live their happiness forever. While Shilpa Shetty Kundra happily lives her marital paradise with businessman Raj Kundra, Sonam Kapoor married another popular businessman Anand Ahuja in 2018. Not just them, but many other popular actresses were happily married. to businessmen. In this article, find out the names of 7 Bollywood divas, who married businessmen and live happily ever after. Sonam kapoor In May 2018, Sonam married Bhane founder Anand Ahuja and is considered the "IT" couple of tinsel town. Recently, they celebrated 3 years of marital bliss. Shilpa Shetty Kundra Shilpa is a popular face in the Indian entertainment world and Raj is a wealthy British Indian businessman. The duo got married on November 22, 2009 and have a son named Viaan and a daughter, Samisha. Juhi chawla Former Miss India and Bollywood actress Juhi Chawla married industrialist Jay Mehta in 1995. Did you know that Juhi and Jay are co-owners of the IPL Kolkata Knight Riders team with Shah Rukh Khan? The couple are lucky to have two children. Asin Thottumkal Ghajini Actress Asin has bid farewell to her successful acting career after marrying Micromax CEO Rahul Sharma. For the ignorant, it was Asin's Khiladi 786 actor Akshay Kumar who would play the role of Cupid in between! Esha Deol Esha Deol and her husband, businessman Bharat Takhtani were childhood friends, but their love story did not start there. When Esha basked in the glory of Bollywood success, they lost sight of each other for 10 years, only to get married later in 2012! The duo are parents of two adorable daughters. Tina Ambani After facing many obstacles, former Bollywood actress Tina Munim met businessman Anil Ambani and finally fell in love. But due to issues at the Ambani house, the duo went their separate ways. It wasn't until later that Tina and Anil realized they couldn't be without each other and got married in 1991. Amrita Arora Actress Amrita and a major part of the famous Bollywood girl gang including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Malaika Arora and Karisma Kapoor – Amrita married construction company owner Shakeel Ladak in 2009. The couple are parents to two boys.







