Tony Goldwyn opens up about ‘Lovecraft Country’ role – The Hollywood Reporter

Tony Goldwyn admits that after seven seasons to play ScandalPresident Byronically romantic Fitzgerald Grant, a guest starring in an episode on the HBO horror series Lovecraft Country, as menacing and aristocratic white supremacist / occultist Samuel Braithwhite, offered the opportunity to harness some less frequently cited acting skills.

“It was very lyrical, that character, so you can’t do it often on TV or in front of a camera,” Goldwyn recalls, noting a key scene in which he had to shout a mystical incantation in a dialect made up on top of his lungs. “I had to learn, phonetically, this runic language, this whole long piece of this spell that I was casting.” And it was fun and interesting, and a muscle I hadn’t flexed in a while.

Goldwyn, who since Scandal wrapped has appeared in several Broadway productions and upcoming National Geographic miniseries titles The hot zone: anthrax, joined THR to think about flexing these new muscles after Fitz, Lovecraftthe unexpected immediacy of, and his first acting guest on television, is part of a series of now classic series.

What kind of permission has the unusual nature of the show given you as an actor?

Playing a born white supremacist in the way, which is that kind of gothic figure… you had to lean into the camp of this one, the genre. But the way this guy’s mind works represents something deeply real and disturbing in our culture and human nature.

When you meet my character, he’s not anesthetized, has a piece of liver cut off on a table in his lab, screaming bloody murder. And then Jonathan Majors walks into the room, and [Braithwhite] said, “Oh he’s darker than me [expected]”… This kind of statement is shocking, and yet also camp, if you know what I’m saying. It’s larger than life, but tragically too close to life, as we’ve seen this year, really. And that’s what’s so strange: Not that racism wasn’t a familiar concept in American culture, but we shot it in 2019, and the events of 2020 kind of revealed just how much everything this is still close to the surface.

Seeing it come out at such a busy time, immediately after the Black Lives Matter protests, when it reached even higher degrees of relevance and immediacy, must have been a once in a lifetime experience.

A little surreal, honestly. It was very disturbing. It’s very uncomfortable… When I read it, it was dangerous, relevant and provocative, but also fun. When I saw it it was still entertaining, but there was a much darker sensibility to the fun aspect, if you know what I mean. And honestly, for me personally, now that I think about it… being a white supremacist was a very different experience in 2020 than in 2019. There was something where I could feel I was at a distance. Whereas now there has been a seismic shift, and that would be, frankly, a lot harder to do – which makes me a little silly, because of course that’s my reality, and I think the reality for Afro -Americans is not that different. People say, “Yeah, wake up! This is what Micha [Green] wrote, but the world has a very different goal now.

Tony Goldwyn as Christina Braithwhite’s father Samuel Braithwhite (Abbey Lee, right) on HBO Lovecraft Country.

Eli Joshua Ade / HBO

After several seasons on a hit TV show in a regular role, what did you like about these shorter excursions? Fitz was such a complex character – he could be dark, he could be someone you rooted for – that the role doesn’t require you, the actor, with a lot of typing baggage.

I absolutely loved playing Fitz, for the reasons you said… It was so complicated and had so many light and dark undertones that it made it endlessly fun to play. And I had never had the experience of living in a character for so long.

But that said, since Scandal finished, I played five, six, seven different roles, all so different, from Samuel Braithwhite to the shows I did on Broadway… And the project I’m doing now for Nat Geo, The hot zone – the character I play couldn’t be more different from Fitz. That’s wonderful [after] going to work every day and playing the same character and literally wearing the same costume every day for seven years to go to completely different places.

When you started out, you took on the jobs that came your way, as actors do, and many of them were guests in future TV classics. What memories do you keep of those years? And what was it like entering a series as a promising young actor?

First of all, I was just thankful that I had a job! I mean, I still am, but when you’re just starting out, any job you can get is good work. And also, it was a way of learning to act in front of a camera, because I started to work in the theater, and the camera was very foreign to me.

I did a bunch of this guest star stuff on shows in the ’80s, sitcoms to dramas and cop shows and whatever: Matlock and Conceiving Women and the pilot of Brown murphy, and I did – oh my God – a show called hunter, do you remember that? And then a few things that had more meat. Saint-Elsewhere was actually where I got my SAG card… I did Los Angeles Law, too much. I got a pretty good part of it.

I imagine it’s still true for people today: it’s a pretty difficult thing, because you walk into a show, where everyone knows the show and everyone does this thing every day, and you’re sort of parachuted in to give your performance and play that character. And you don’t know anyone in it. It can be very difficult. And eventually, once you get more experienced you learn to relax, but it felt really hard to me.

Interview edited for length and clarity.

This story first appeared in a June issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. To receive the magazine, Click here to subscribe.