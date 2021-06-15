HBO Unveils Material Series on Ronan Farrow’s “Catch and Kill” Podcast Book – The Hollywood Reporter





Ronan Farrow’s bestselling documentary has been released by HBO Catch and kill. Catch and Kill: the podcast tapes will feature six half-hour episodes directed by winners Emmy Fenton Bailey and Randy Barbato (HBO’s Carrie Fisher: Drink Wishes). World of Wonder is producing the documentary series, which recreates Farrow’s interviews with whistleblowers, reporters, private investigators and other sources as he investigates allegations of sexual misconduct against now-jailed Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein , old Today anchor Matt Lauer and other key figures in the media industry. The documentary series stems from a multi-film deal Farrow signed with HBO in 2018 which invites him to produce and present a series of special investigative documentaries for the premium cable channel. The materials examined in Catch and Kill: the podcast tapes have already been explored in Farrow’s book in 2019, Catch and Kill: lies, spies and conspiracy to protect predators, as well as the 12 episodes Catch and Kill Podcast series produced by Pineapple Street Studios. But the documentary series promises never-before-seen footage and new details of Farrow’s investigations – the son of one celebrity, Mia Farrow, and the estranged son of another, Woody Allen. Farrow’s book also expanded on his breakup with NBC News and his run-ins with lawyer Lisa Bloom, who claimed to be advising Farrow as he reported while gathering information about Weinstein for his own purposes. HBO will launch the documentary series with consecutive episodes on July 12. The first episode will focus on Italian model Ambra Gutierrez and the high-stakes police operation that captured a chilling admission from Weinstein. The second episode will feature a veteran New Yorker journalist Ken Auletta and Hollywood journalist editor Kim Masters as they discuss their multi-year quests to reveal the “open secret” to Weinstein’s behavior and the obstacles they encountered. New episodes will be broadcast consecutively on the following Mondays. After HBO’s debut, Catch and Kill: the podcast tapes will air on HBO Max. An earlier version of this story incorrectly referred to Podcast bands as Tales podcast.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos