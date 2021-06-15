Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez caught kissing at Malibu hotspot





Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck know the exercise: Nothing says celebrity romance like lip-tightening at Nobu. The couple, who split in 2004 but reunited after Lopezs broke up in March with Alex Rodriguez, were pictured on Sunday kissing and snuggling at sushi restaurant Malibu, a hangout spot celebrity favorite, New York Post reported Monday. The opportunity? The Post said Lopez’s younger sister Lynda is celebrating ahead of her 50th birthday, which falls on Tuesday. Apparently, the singer’s extended family, including her twins, Max and Emme, were there for dinner. This is the first time Jen and Ben have been caught kissing since they started dating again in late April, triggering enthusiastic statements that Bennifer 2.0 is happening. They’ve spent a lot of time together in recent weeks, much of it at his Los Angeles home, and traveled together to Montana for a weekend. But Lopez was solo in Miami working on a music video before Bennifer meets in LA on Friday. Affleck was spotted with Lopez’s mother, Guadalupe Rodrguez, last week in Las Vegas, where, according to People, she was making a funny cameo in something the Oscar winner was doing. Rodrguez and Affleck have reportedly been close since the couple first dated. In the past, Jennifer’s mom and Ben were very close. Guadalupe loved Ben. She was sad when they couldn’t work things out years ago, an anonymous source said People during the weekend. She is delighted that they are together again now. Since his marriage to Jennifer Garner ended, the couple separated in 2015 after 10 years of marriage, Affleck has dated several people including Saturday Night Live producer Lindsay Shookus, Playboy model Shauna Sexton and actress. Ana de Armas, with whom he hung out during most of the pandemic. Lopez, who has gone through three divorces, started dating Alex Rodriguez in 2017. The couple got engaged in the Bahamas in 2019, then separated in mid-April after warning bells went off a somewhat prematurely in March. With Nobu’s grainy photos, Bennifer now shares something in common with alleged new couple Kanye West and Irina Shayk: They were all photographed with the longest of the long lenses. (By the way, for a while, J. Lo and A-Rod had a beach house in Malibu, near the restaurant, but they unloaded it last September.)







