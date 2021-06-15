Chris Hemsworth’s massive arms are perfect (but not for Thor 4)





Many assume that Chris Hemsworth’s huge biceps are only for Thor: Love and Thunder, but the muscles are more suited to another upcoming project.

Chris Hemsworthmassive arm muscles might be needed to Thor: Love and Thunder, but the actor’s new look seems to suit another upcoming project better. The actor recently finished filming his fourth solo Thor film, which reunites him with director Taika Waititi. While the revival of the God of Thunder for Phase 4 of the MCU is a highlight on Hemsworth’s upcoming release list, there is one more title fans are eagerly awaiting, and it requires a physical transformation. Hemsworth’s physique has been a major focus from the early stages of his career, especially when playing the Asgardian demigod in the MCU. Like the Marvel comic book counterpart, Thor is known for his long blonde hair and huge muscles. Although the MCU took a few liberties with its aesthetic, the athletic build remained consistent until Avengers: Endgame. The 2019 episode simultaneously highlighted Thor’s appearance, but it wasn’t for his peak physical form. Since failing to take down Thanos in the previous movie, Thor blamed himself a lot. The guilt resulted in a lack of concern for his appearance, allowing him to transform into what fans have dubbed “Fat Thor”. However, this version of Thor didn’t last long. Keep scrolling to keep reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view. Related: Thor’s New Love & Thunder Look May Ignore His Real Endgame Problem Based on photos taken from Love and thunderThor was confirmed to lose his previously gained weight to regain his extremely fit appearance typically associated with the character. Hemsworth is dedicated to his exercise program and even created a fitness app called Centr with a focus on health and wellness. The actor has apparently taken his workouts up a notch given the footage of Love and thunder revealing how bigger the muscles in his arms are than ever before. While many will assume biceps are only for the MCU, weight training is also a perfect fit for Hemsworth’s Hulk Hogan biopic. The actor will play the legendary wrestler for an upcoming Netflix film, and the muscles prove he takes preparation very seriously. Hemsworth recently noticed his appearance as Thor, describing himself as the “the fittest and the strongest“it has always been for the Thor movies. That may be true, but it’s likely that massive muscle building was also key to taking on the role of Hulkster. The wrestler is remembered for his in-ring antics and for bringing Hulkamania to life in the ’80s and’ 90s. That said, his physical appearance was key to his intimidating persona, especially his biceps. Hogan, who is executive producer and consultant for the biopic, is monitoring Hemsworth’s progress in bodybuilding. The former wrestler also took to social media (via Instagram) to share a photo of Hemsworth with the caption, claiming the actor “has that Hogan pump on Jack. “ There is no doubt that Hogan approves of Hemsworth’s prep before filming the wrestler’s biopic. While there is no release date yet, it is likely that the Hulk Hogan movie will go into production soon now that Love and thunder finished filming. Now it will be Hemsworth’s job to maintain those massive arm gains before fully embodying Hulk Hogan in his debut. Portraying a wrestler will be new territory for the actor, but based on the physicality of his past roles, Chris Hemsworth watch game for just about anything. More: Hemsworth’s Hulk Hogan Biopic May Avoid Most Important Stories The Last Jedi proves Lucas’ revenge on the Jedi’s end would have worked

About the Author Kara Hedash

(1657 articles published)

Kara Hedash is a feature film writer for Screen Rant. Every now and then, she dives into the most popular franchises in the world, but Kara mainly focuses on topics that are still topical. The fact that she writes regularly on The Office is like a dream come true. Prior to joining Screen Rant, Kara contributed to Movie Pilot and published work on The Mary Sue and Reel Honey. After graduating from college, writing started out as a part-time hobby for Kara, but it quickly turned into a career. She loves watching a new series and watching movies ranging from Hollywood blockbusters to hidden indie gems. She also has a thing for horror since she started looking at her too young. Her favorite avenger is Thor and her favorite Disney princess is Leia Organa. When Kara isn’t busy writing, you can find her doing yoga or hanging out with Gritty. More from Kara Hedash







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos