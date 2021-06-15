Chrissy Teigen apologizes over cyberbullying controversy – The Hollywood Reporter

Chrissy Teigen speaks out after being accused of cyberbullying.

In May interview with the Daily beast, Courtney Stodden – who became a tabloid staple in 2011 when, at 16, they married 51-year-old actor Doug Hutchison – called out people in the industry, including Teigen, for harassing them on and off social media when they were teenagers. “She wouldn’t just tweet publicly about wanting me to ‘take a nap’, but she would tell me privately on DM and tell me to kill myself.” Things like, ‘I can’t wait for you to die,’ ”Stodden said of Teigen. Following Stodden’s claims, resurfaced tweets written by Teigen led her to apologize publicly on Twitter: “Not many people are lucky enough to be held accountable for all their bullshit passed in front of the world. I am mortified and sad for what I was.

After admission, Teigen quit a guest voiceover role in Netflix comedy I have never and remained silent on social media. Now Teigen shows up to share his thoughts on what has happened over the past “humbling few weeks.”

“I know I’ve been silent, and God knows you don’t want to hear from me, but I want you to know I’m sitting in a hole of deserved global punishment, the ultimate” sit here and think about what you did. “Not a day, not a single moment has passed that I haven’t felt the overwhelming weight of regret for the things I have said in the past,” he said. -she writes in a Monday. blog post shared on Way.

Of his resurfacing “horrible” tweets, Teigen admitted, “As I look at them and understand the harm they’ve caused, I have to stop and ask myself: how could I have done this?”

Having already publicly apologized to Stodden, Teigen assured that there were “more than a few” to whom she still had to apologize. “I am in the process of privately contacting the people I have insulted. It’s like my own version of this show My name is Earl! I understand they may not want to talk to me. I do not think so Username like to talk to me. … But if they do, I’m here and I’ll listen to what they have to say, while apologizing with sobs, ”she wrote.

She continued to denounce her actions, writing, “There is just no excuse for my horrible past tweets. My targets didn’t deserve them. No one does. A lot of them needed empathy, kindness, understanding and support, not my meanness masquerading as some flippant, nervous sort of humor. I was a troll, period. And I’m so sorry.

Teigen also went “a step further” to provide insight into who she was at the time these tweets were written and stressed that she “neither seeks nor deserves any sympathy.” She explained that when she first started using social media, she “had fun with” and normally made jokes and comments, as well as “would make fun of some celebrities.” But what seemed like a joke, she admitted, was not: “I was actually insecure, immature and in a world where I thought I needed help. ‘impress strangers to be accepted. ” She also explained that she was using Twitter “to try to get attention and show what I thought at the time was a crass, smart and harmless joke. … I thought it made me cool and easy to understand if I made fun of celebrities, ”she wrote.

Now confronted with her past words, Teigen admits, “I cringe deep inside me. … “Honestly, I’m going to have sharp, shooting pains in my body, randomly remembering my asshole past, and I deserve it.” Words have consequences and there are real people behind the Twitter usernames that I have researched. “

She began to think about the reasoning behind his actions, “How could I not stop and think about this?” Why did I think there was an invisible psycho-celebrity formula that keeps anyone with more followers from experiencing pain? How did I not realize that my words were cruel? What gave me the right to say these things? She also wondered why she couldn’t notice the red flags when people approached her and said, “You are so much nicer in person.”

Although she stressed that there was “no justification” for her behavior and that she was “not a victim,” Teigen noted that she was “no longer the person who wrote these horrible things.… I grew up, I took therapy, I got married, I had children, I had more therapy, I had losses and pain, I had got more therapy and lived more life. AND GOT ​​MORE THERAPY, “she wrote.” Life has made me more empathetic. I understand better what motivates trolling – the instant gratification you get by going wild and clapping, throwing stones at someone you think is invincible because they are famous. Plus, now I know what it feels like to receive incredible vitriol. Believe it. Me, the irony of that is not lost on me.

Going forward, Teigen expressed her goal “to be so good my kids will think it was all just a fairy tale.” Not the false good ”and bring more kindness and love to the world.

“I have been on the path to improving myself over the past decade and this path will continue,” she promises. “I have so much love to give if you’re open and ready to accept it. And if not, that’s fine too. It’s something that I’m working to be more okay with every day. I know. that I let you down, but I hope I can make you proud.

She also expressed her hope that everyone in the future can have “patience and tolerance”: “I ask you to allow me, as I promise to allow you, to recognize the mistakes of the past and to have the opportunity to seek self-improvement and change. “

Following an apology from Teigen, the fashion designer and former Project track candidate Michael Costello caught on Instagram to detail how Teigen and his stylist, Monica Rose, attempted to blacklist him from the fashion industry which he says still feels “traumatized, depressed, and having suicidal thoughts.” “For the past 7 years I have lived with deep, unhealed trauma,” Costello wrote, admitting he was reluctant to come forward for fear of losing connections with the brand and “being put on the roster. black “by industry. THR contacted Teigen’s rep for comment.

He shared that in 2014, Teigen left a comment on his Instagram page in which she allegedly called him racist following a “photoshopped comment” which, he writes, “has been proven to be false by Instagram. and since deleted “. “She apparently formed her own opinion of me based on a photoshopped comment floating around the internet which has now been proven wrong by Instagram and since deleted,” he wrote. He adds that he contacted Teigen “to communicate that I was the victim of vindictive cyber defamation, and that all she thought I was is not who I am” but she told him that his career “was over and that all my doors will be closed from there.

Costello goes on to say that in the years that followed he was fired “without explanation” and he was told by mutual friends and colleagues that Teigen and Rose had “done everything possible to threaten people and brands. that if they were in some form associated with me, they wouldn’t work with any of them.

Although he begged Teigen and Rose not to believe the “false story of a disgruntled former employee”, Costello states that they would not give him “the time of day.” He admits that as a result, he suffered from suicidal thoughts. “I didn’t see the point of living. There was no way for me to escape the target of the powerful Hollywood elites, who actually have the power to shut the doors with just one text, ”he wrote. He also shared screenshots of alleged Teigen posts in which she wrote: “You will get what happens to you” and “Racist people like you deserve to suffer and die.”

“After what Chrissy Teigen did to me in 2014, I’m not doing well. I may never be well, but today I choose to speak my truth, ”he wrote.

Teigen has yet to respond to Costello’s claims.

June 14 5:46 p.m. Updated with Michael Costello’s Instagram post.