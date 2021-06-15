Entertainment
Rihanna’s lingerie leggings spark debate on social media about naked creations: ‘Big NO’
Product descriptions are intended to be read.
But, this informative text didn’t help the Rihannas Savage X Fenty lingerie line to minimize confusion over a pair of cheeky leggings offered by the brand. A TikTok user recently questioned the caboose design that the celebrity-backed brand used in their open-back crotchless leggings in soft mesh, according to Subway a British newspaper.
The now-deleted TikTok video featured user @FatherMarge, who shared a screenshot of the lavender purple leggings, which have a triangle cutout and crisscross corset strings to hold it together.
Marge mistakenly named sportswear brand Kate Hudsons Fabletics as the company that offers “crotchless leggings.” It is not known how the confusion occurred, but Savage X Fenty and Fabletics are both under TeshStyle Fashion Group, an online membership fashion retailer.
In the video, Marge asked for an explanation of the design of the leggings. “Things are getting a little crazy,” she concluded.
Representatives for Savage X Fenty and TechStyle Fashion Group did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.
However, the product description on the lingerie website describes the leggings as “sheer” and suitable for a “cozy night”. There is at least one model who wears the leggings on the outside, but the product description does not indicate this as suitable clothing for workouts or everyday wear.
Before Marge deleted her TikTok video and set her account to private, the clip went viral with more than 3.3 million views, Metro reports.
The Marges video not only highlighted Savage X Fentys latest offering, but it also spread to other social media platforms where people shared their thoughts on cutout leggings.
“I love Rihanna, but these Fenty gym leggings are trashhhhhhh,” wrote a Twitter user Monday morning. “A two deadlift / squat and people will see what you ate for lunch.”
“Ummmm … well, for me – I really don’t want this to be my point of view at the gym, if I’m on a treadmill and the girl on the stepper in front of me is wearing one,” shared another Twitter user Monday afternoon. “Yeah, again. A big NO.”
On Facebook, a commentator wrote that he believed cutouts in men’s clothing would not be accepted in society.
“Can you imagine if the guys wore clothes that revealed their treasures,” the Facebook user shared. “I wonder how they would be treated and how they would expect to be treated.”
Some reviewers on TikTok were a little more supportive of the Savage X Fenty’s cutout design before the Marges video dropped, according to Metro.
“It’s a vent. It’s called fashion candy,” one TikToker reportedly wrote. “Seek him.”
“No way,” shared another. “I need this.”
This isn’t the first time Savage X Fenty has offered leggings with a prominent cutout. As a lingerie line, the brand offers an assortment of intimate clothing that shows off the skin.
For the Soft Mesh Open Back Crotchless Leggings, 40 customers rated the leggings at almost $ 50, and it has averaged 4 out of 5 stars so far.
Additionally, the lingerie industry has used revealing butt designs that resemble guys for several decades.
