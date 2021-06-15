Why Kareena Kapoor Khan’s boycott reminds us of Bollywood’s age-old patriarchal mindset

Amid the crises facing India, the country has chosen to target a prominent Hindi film actor for allegedly demanding a large sum. The celebrity in question is Kareena Kapoor Khan, who has found herself in the eye of a storm even in the past. The social networking platform Twitter was abuzz with calls to boycott Khan, who allegedly charged Rs 12 crore to play the main character in Alaukik Desais Sita: The Incarnation.

Twitterati has gone so far as to make a value judgment, saying it is not the right choice because Taimurs’ mother cannot be Sita. Others criticized her for hurting religious feelings, just as her husband and actor Saif Ali Khan allegedly did in Tandav.

This is not the first time that an actress has been targeted for demanding a fair wage. The gender pay gap in Bollywood has been discussed several times in the past, but hardly any progress has been made so far. Prominent actors like Taapsee Pannu, Kangana Ranaut, Anushka Sharma and even actors like Divya Spandana, Parvathy and Rima working in the film industries of South India have raised their voices against this pressing issue. If a male actor gets Rs 100 crore for his appearance in a movie, he is applauded; if the same thing happens with a woman, she is judged and called dear.

It’s not just actresses who get a fraction of what their male co-stars get; the situation does not change even if the actress carries the film on her shoulders.

Actor-producer Anushka Sharma, who has appeared in super-hits like package and Sultan, had shared earlier in an interview, Even though there is an actor who is probably the same stature as me … he would always get paid more money than me because he’s a guy It’s right there . It’s rooted.

Where is the problem ?

Unfortunately, the problem that arises is rooted in patriarchy and secular conditioning that believes women are inferior to men. A male actor is glorified and put on a pedestal, while an equally if not more competent female actor is often sexualized and sidelined. Almost always, the actress is not considered on a par with the hero.

Only one in 10 Bollywood directors is female, reveals a 2017 report released by the Geena Davis Institute. The report also states that screen time for women was only 31.5% compared to the 68% received by male actors.

This shows that for generations female Bollywood characters have been portrayed through the male gaze, which has perpetuated strong gender stereotypes and prejudices.

Most mainstream Hindi films rely on the popularity of the male actor to ring the cash registers; The actresses that we see entering a sequence of songs and dances are regularly objectified. If she gets the chance, she might have some dialogue too! This phenomenon is widespread despite several actresses who lead and deliver box office hits.

In the case of female-centric films, budgets tend to be much lower, as producers are already assuming the film will not succeed. Even blockbuster movies like Dangal and Pink who made women wear the mantle, were marketed as Amitabh Bachchan or Aamir Khan.

How will this gender parity end?

It will only come to an end when the actresses are considered irreplaceable in the films. Men get all the meaty roles, while women run the risk of losing their share if they negotiate too much. Unfortunately, this creates a vicious cycle where low wages become acceptable and then the norm.

Unlike men, actresses who are married or in their late thirties and forties are struck off. Even if they do not disappear, the characters they acquire are those of elderly mothers or grandmothers. On the other hand, their male counterparts in their forties adore women half their age!

Last but not least, women must be more represented in the film industry and negotiate to create their space without fear. Although the winds of change have slowly started to blow, it will take a long time to change the perception of women in the public mind. Until then, gender pay equity in Bollywood will remain a distant dream.

