GirlsDoPorn actor sentenced to 20 years for sex trafficking and conspiracy

A San Diego company-linked adult film actor who officials say tricked and coerced women into pornography was sentenced in federal court to 20 years in prison on Monday. In December, Ruben Andre Garcia, 31, pleaded guilty to conspiring to commit sex trafficking by force, coercion and fraud, and admitted his role as a recruiter and performer with GirlsDoPorn.com and GirlsDoToys. com from 2013 to 2017. Authorities said the company was attracted to young women who had never acted in adult films. U.S. District Judge Janis Sammartino said Garcia was undoubtedly one of the leaders in a scheme she called malicious and callous. The victims, she said, were treated like disposables. The sentence is several years longer than the 12 years and seven months in prison that prosecutors had suggested. Garcias’ lawyers had asked for a seven-year prison sentence. Defense lawyer Jan Ronis said his client apologized in court, saying he didn’t know how he lost his moral compass. The lawyer also said the case is the shadow of the #MeToo movement. It’s a wake-up call in America that in the past these cases weren’t taken too seriously, Ronis said after the sentencing. The sentence of the judges with which I do not agree reflects that this day is over. As part of his advocacy, Garcia admitted to threatening and cheating on women, and paying other women to lie to reluctant recruits, falsely claiming the footage would not be seen in the United States, but was intended for private DVD collections abroad. But the plan was to post the videos online, prosecutors said. And once the footage was released online, many women were threatened, harassed and suffered other serious repercussions. In a conviction filing, prosecutors argued that even after Garcia learned that the victims’ lives had been turned upside down by the malicious ploy, Garcia simply moved on to the next victim regardless of the welfare of anyone except himself. Several people linked to GirlsDoPorn were named in a 2019 federal indictment, including company co-owners Matthew Isaac Wolfe and Michael James Pratt. Wolfe is awaiting trial. Pratt, originally from New Zealand, is a fugitive. City News Service contributed to this report.







