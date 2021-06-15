‘Deliverance’ actor Ned Beatty has died aged 83ExBulletin

Entertainment
Ned Beatty, a veteran character actor who worked in film, television and theater, has died at the age of 83. He was best known for his memorable performances in Issuance, Network and Superman.
AUDIE CORNISH, HOST:
Ned Beatty was a character actor best known for his appearances in the films “Deliverance”, “Network” and “Superman”. He died Sunday at the age of 83. NPR’s Anastasia Tsioulcas has this memory of Beatty and his long, enduring career, a career he’s played in everything from a network executive to a teddy bear.
ANASTASIA TSIOULCAS, BYLINE: Born and raised in Kentucky, Ned Beatty has worked in film, theater and television for more than four decades. He grew up singing in barber quartets. After the death of his father at the age of 15, he started working as a usher in a movie theater and was able to watch a lot of movies. Her first film role was very memorable. He appeared in the 1972 movie “Deliverance”, playing an unfortunate weekend warrior who was sexually assaulted in the woods of Georgia.
(EXTRACT FROM “DUELING BANJOS” BY ERIC WEISSBERG AND STEVE MANDELL)
TSIOULCAS: In a 1989 editorial for the New York Times, Beatty said he was very proud to have played this role. He wrote that he got angry when people screamed, squealing like a pig, when they saw him in public. Instead, he asked, what would it be like if men were really dealing with sexual assault and deeply thinking about living with that fear of rape? In 2003, Ned Beatty appeared as Big Daddy in a Broadway revival of “Cat On A Hot Tin Roof” by Tennessee Williams. In his extensive career, Beatty has also played comedic roles from goofy henchman Otis in “Superman” and “Superman II” to bitter teddy Lots-o’-Huggin ‘Bear, who runs Sunnyside Daycare in “Toy Story 3”. . “
(EXCERPT FROM THE FILM, “TOY STORY 3”)
NED BEATTY: (Like Lots-o’-Huggin ‘Bear) As kids get older, new ones come. When they get older, new ones replace them. You will never be overwhelmed or neglected, never abandoned or forgotten. No owner does not mean heartache.
TSIOULCAS: Beatty won an Oscar nomination for the 1976 film “Network”, in which he appears for a few minutes as a wealthy and feared boss.
(EXCERPT FROM THE FILM, “NETWORK”)
BEATTY: (like Arthur Jensen) You’ve meddled with the primitive forces of nature, Mr. Beale, and I won’t have it. Is that clear?
TSIOULCAS: In a 1987 interview on WHYY’s Fresh Air, Beatty humbly said that part of the mystique of her role on “Network” was the build-up of her actual on-screen appearance.
(EXTRACT FROM ARCHIVED NPR BROADCAST)
BEATTY: I have to tell you every time you read a play or script and they talk about your character for pages and pages and pages before you show up (laughs) …
TERRY GROSS: (Laughs).
BEATTY: It’s like a permit to fly. It’s wonderful when they talk about you long before they get to that point. It’s like being on screen all this time. And this character in particular was very focused by a wonderful actor named Robert Duvall, who was talking about me all the time and his fear of me.
TSIOULCAS: In his interview with Fresh Air, Beatty said he was very lucky not to be labeled as a particular type of character. But instead, he was treated like an actor who could play a lot of different roles. His long filmography and list of TV credits are enough proof of this versatility.
Anastasia Tsioulcas, NPR News, New York.
(EXCERPT FROM THE SONG KURT VILE, “WILD IMAGINATION”)
