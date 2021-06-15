Queen Latifah to receive lifetime honor at 2021 BET Awards





While 37 may be very young to get a Lifetime Achievement Award, it’s a good thing BET recognized Houston while she was still there to receive her flowers, to use an expression currently popular. Houston passed away suddenly in 2012 at the age of 48. Prince was also on the youth side when he received an award for Lifetime Achievement in BET. He was 52 when he received this honor in 2010. He too passed away suddenly in 2016 at the age of 57. Neither Houston nor Prince have yet received Lifetime Achievement Awards from the Recording Academy (although these awards are sometimes awarded posthumously, so either can still receive it) . Prince lived until his induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame (in 2004). Houston didn’t live to see his Rock Hall induction (in 2020).

The oldest solo artist to receive a Lifetime Achievement Award at the BET Awards was Smokey Robinson, who was 75 when he received that honor in 2015. The second oldest was James Brown, who had 70 years old when he was honored in 2003. Patti LaBelle and Samuel L. Jackson were both 67 when they were honored. Jackson is the only non-musical star to be honored. He was honored the same year Prince died, and the show included several tributes to Prince. No musical artist wanted or could compete with this, so the series chose a movie star instead.

Here is a list of artists who have received Lifetime Achievement Awards from BET. In the case of solo artists, their age at the time of receiving the award is shown in parentheses. 2001: Whitney Houston (37)

2002: Earth, wind and fire

2003: James Brown (70)

2004: The Isley Brothers

2005: Gladys Chevalier (61)

2006: Chaka Khan (53)

2007: Diana Ross (63)

2008: Al Green (62)

2009: The OJays

2010: Prince (52)

2011: Patti La Belle (67)

2012: Labyrinth with Frankie Beverly

2013: Charlie Wilson (60 years old)

2014: Lionel Richie (64 years old)

2015: Smokey Robinson (75)

2016: Samuel L. Jackson (67)

2017: New edition

2018: Anita Boulanger (60 years old)

2019: Mary J. Blige (48)

2020: no price

2021: Queen Latifah (51)

