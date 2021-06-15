Salma Hayek: Meditate with a Pet Owl | Entertainment

Salma Hayek is the intermediary of her pet owl.

The 54-year-old actress has a southern white-faced owl named Kering, named after a business owned by her husband Francois Henripino. She says she often asks her feathered friends to help her with her daily meditation.

She told People magazine: I meditate with owls a lot. By the time I was absorbed in meditation, she was very still. “

The latest information on the owls comes after Salma recently admitted that Kering slept with her in bed whenever her husband was away.

The “Frida” star, who has 13-year-old daughter Valentina and her husband, adopted Kering after responding to an ad about a rescue owl, and the two are now inseparable.

She said in April: “I gave it to my husband as a Valentine’s Day gift and named it Kering because it’s his company name and an owl symbol. Your own gift for yourself.

“She sleeps in the bedroom with me when my husband is not in town. There is a specific routine before going to bed. I watch TV on my iPad, but it stands on my iPad, I like it.

Sarma also claimed that Kering tasted “curious” and unusual but “good” than most owls.

She added, “Owls don’t drink liquid because they take everything from their prey, but she loves good wine.

“”[She can often be found] On my head, my shoulders and my arms. Sometimes when she’s really close to me I can feel her rubbing against me, it’s really great. And I feel very lucky. Just in the same room [with her]He’s got energy and he’s fascinating. “