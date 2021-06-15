In the sudden death of James Gandolfini

When James Gandolfini died of a heart attack on June 19, 2013, his sudden passing shocked and saddened the world. That the Emmy-winning actor died while on vacation in Italy was irrelevant at the time, more of a logistical and diplomatic pain than anything else, but it is a remarkable detail in his biography nonetheless given his legacy. and his greatest achievements.

Gandolfini grew up in New Jersey decades before becoming one of its most iconic stars

For most of the 2000s, Gandolfini was one of the country’s most decorated and beloved television and film actors. Starring besieged Mafia boss Tony Soprano in the drama The Sopranos, Gandolfini helped usher in the era of prestige television with a nuanced performance that transformed the archetype of the tired gangster into an empathetic, three-dimensional figure.

He was especially loved in his home state of New Jersey, where The Sopranos was fixed and Gandolfini helped bring new notoriety.

Gandolfini was born to Italian immigrant parents in Westwood, New Jersey and raised in the town of Park Ridge, both in Bergen County, just across the river from New York. It was both athlete and theater child, playing high school basketball and performing in student productions such as Arsenic and old lace and Cancan. When Gandolfini graduated from Park Ridge High School, he was voted one of two upper class flirts.

After high school, he attended Rutgers University, the State University of New Jersey. He didn’t often do interviews at the height of his fame, but during one of his conversations with a Star-Ledger As a reporter, the actor fondly remembers being nervous about going to college – and paying – before settling on the school’s campus in New Brunswick.

“Then I got over there and thought, dammit, 50,000 18 year olds in one place – what was I complaining about?” »Gandolfini mentionned. “It’s good. I was surrounded by fun people and had a blast. I had more fun than anyone probably should have.

In New York, Gandolfini discovers his love for the theater

After graduating in English Literature and Communication in 1983, Gandolfini moved across the river to Manhattan, unsure of what he would do next. He work as a bouncer, bartender and nightclub manager; he even started his own club called Private Eyes. It could have been a viable career, but at 25 he went to an acting class with a friend and found himself captivated by performing on stage.

Several years of intensive study followed, followed by roles in obscure off-Broadway shows made possible by working other jobs during the day. Gandolfini’s big break came almost a decade later, in 1992, when he was actors in a Broadway production from the classic Tennessee Williams drama A tram named Désir alongside co-stars Alec Baldwin and Jessica Lange. Numerous character roles followed over the next six years, including roles in True romance, Crimson Tide, Get Shorty and swear.

Gandolfini often played tough guys and gangsters, which prepared him for the role that would completely change his life and his television.

The cast of “The Sopranos”: (LR) Tony Sirico, Steve Van Zandt, James Gandolfini, Michael Imperioli, Vincent Pastore Photo: Getty Images

“The Sopranos” was an instant sensation

The Sopranos hit the airwaves in 1999 and revived a gangster drama genre that had strayed from the heights of the first two Godfather movies. Tony Soprano is a capo, or executor, of the DiMeo crime family in New Jersey. There is no hiding or coating of his brutal actions – they constitute the bulk of his work – but he also genuinely focuses on his wife Carmela, his children and his mother, who all control his life as a in a way that reflects the control he has. in the streets.

Gandolfini knew how to humanize an instinctively violent and often depraved character by devoting himself fully to the profession – practice the Meisner method, he often stayed up late at night to deprive himself of sleep and find other ways to get worse before shooting a particular scene.

Some of his most memorable interactions on the show were with his psychiatrist, Dr. Melfi, who helped Tony explore anxiety, depression, and the underlying damage to his mood swings and violence. He was, like so many others, a worker who was just trying to make a living for his family in a complicated world.

“I think those scenes made the show,” he said. said once. “They were a bit like the ancient Greek choir, which allowed the audience to experience what the character was going through. I think those scenes put you in Tony’s head, bringing him a little closer to the audience.

The show ended after six seasons and 83 episodes, for which Gandolfini won three Emmy Awards and a number of other honors. Its 2007 finale is still one of the most controversial TV episodes in history, with an ambiguous ending that matches a complicated character.

“He was a genius” Soprano creator David Chase mentionned in 2013. “Anyone who has seen it, even in the smallest of its performances, knows it. He is one of the greatest actors of this moment or of all time. Much of that genius was in those sad eyes. I remember saying to him several times, ‘You don’t understand. You are like Mozart.

As the Gandolfini star grew, he got more important roles in cinema, which he focused on after ending his career as Tony Soprano. Some of his most memorable film performances have been hits such as satire In the loop, the Oscar winner Dark zero thirty, and the romantic comedy Enough said.

Directed by Nicole Holofcener and with Julia Louis-Dreyfus, winner of an Emmy, Enough said showcased Gandolfini’s comedic talents and earned it rave reviews upon his release, three months after his death.

James Gandolfini with wife Deborah Lin and son Michael at the premiere of “IRIS – A Journey Through the World of Cinema” on September 25, 2011 in Hollywood, California Photo: David Livingston / Getty Images

Gandolfini was exploring his roots in Italy when he died

In June 2013, the actor went on a visit to Italy. Invited to the Taormina Film Festival to receive a special distinction, Gandolfini decided to leave early and reconnect with his heritage; his parents had emigrated from Italy and brought him back regularly when he was a child.

This time, he took his own family on a trip, and according to the director of the Taormina Film Festival, they were having a “wonderful” time in Rome. Her son, Michael, had just graduated from high school and won a soccer championship, making it an all-out celebration excursion.

On June 19, around 10 p.m., Michael found Gandolfini passed out on the floor of their room at the Hotel Exedra.

“The family had a wonderful day together, and when he got back to the hotel Jimmy [Gandolfini] went to the bathroom and that’s when something happened, ”said his assistant, Tom Richardson. Hollywood journalist.

The 13-year-old called the front desk for help, and when workers failed to resuscitate him, an ambulance was called. Gandolfini was alive when he was taken to the Policlinico Umberto I hospital at around 10:40 a.m., but he died soon after arriving.

An autopsy later confirmed Gandolfini had suffered a major heart attack, killing him at just 51, depriving his family of a loving father and the world of major talent.

A few months after his death, in December 2013, a street in his native Park Ridge, near the restaurant where he used to eat with his friends and family, has been renamed in honor of Gandolfini.