Kareena Kapoor: Bollywood and India’s Problem with Bigotry



Image Credit: Insta / therealkareenakapoor



Two days ago the number one Twitter trend in India was #BoycottKareenaKapoorKhan. This was based on an unsourced report that the actor had asked for 12 crore ($ 1.6 million) to play the role of Sita in a movie.

Neither the directors nor the actor were registered, but enthusiastic fanatics with a little help from a notorious social media cell were attacking the actor.

The same handles that displayed the hashtag also wanted Kangana Ranaut, an enthusiastic supporter of the ruling Bharatiya Janata (BJP) party, to play the role.

Should casting decisions for Bollywood films with million dollar budgets be made on social media? Kareena and Saif Ali Khan, her husband, are used to being used as political props for right-wing attacks in India.

After naming their first child, Taimur (widely associated with the Mongolian warlord), they faced flak for days.

They tried to offer a half-hearted defense, but quickly retreated into silence as Taimur’s footage became something of a cult.

On February 21, 2021, the couple welcomed their second child. Almost five months have passed but, the name of baby number two has not been released by the couple, possibly branded and scared after the reaction to Taimurs’ name.

A huge public reaction

Imagine that a name is what the world addresses to us, but a high-profile interfaith couple is unwilling to share their child’s name for fear of facing a backlash and public abuse.

Maybe Taimur’s name wasn’t the best choice, but shouldn’t a child’s name be left to the parents? And, should they live in fear of revealing to the most public thing a name by which their offspring will be called by the world?

Over the past seven years, I have investigated and reported the increase in BJP harassment of Bollywood and its ramifications.

As I revealed in my investigative book I’m a troll in the BJP’s secret digital armySuperstar Aamir Khan has faced a campaign to boycott his lucrative brand promotion campaign after repeating his wife Kirron Rao’s comments about rising intolerance in India.

The trolls ruled in Rao’s favor as Khan was ditched as a brand ambassador for an online major after a concerted campaign targeting him.

From Bollywood to OTT content, nothing is safe from troll attacks. A police case has been filed against an OTT series Tandav for what was called a reprehensible portrayal of Shiva, a Hindu deity, after which the creators apologized and removed the scenes deemed offensive.

Another case has been filed against another series Bombay Begumes by child protection authorities for the way children were represented. In 2018, Karni Sena, a vigilante group, offered a bounty to anyone who cut actor Deepika Padukone’s nose because they opposed a love scene between a Hindu princess and a Muslim king.

Padukone also faced the ruling party’s wrath when he visited the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) campus in August 2021 to stand alongside the protesting students.

Sushant’s death and a stormy year

Subsequently, after the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, all of Bollywood came under a so-called drug investigation.

The Narcotics Control Bureau summoned actors like Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan among others. Rajputs partner Rhea Chakraborty has been arrested and jailed and reading her WhatsApp messages has become a national sport for our news channel. The gross invasion of privacy and salacious coverage demonized the young actor.

So what does all of this mean? Bollywood is India’s soft power and has an inordinate influence on culture and consumption. The BJP has long wanted to harness this popularity of the near superstars craze for political ends. Now Bollywood for all intents and purposes is divided into a BJP camp and the non-aligned.

Among those in the BJP camp are actors like Akshay Kumar who did Modi’s famous interview ahead of the 2019 general election, asking the prime minister how he liked to eat mangoes?

Kumar, Anupam Kher, Amitabh Bachchan, and Kangana Ranaut all support the BJP and were used by the BJP to attack the UPA government over fuel prices in 2014.

As fuel prices now skyrocket, actors are falling silent or have quickly deleted their old tweets.

In pursuit of the A-lister Khans

While Bollywood was demonized after the death of Rajputs, actor Jaya Bachchan and member of the Samajwadi party in Rajya Sabha, who is married to Bachchan, spoke about the Bollywood smear campaign. Bachchan faced a huge backlash after his defense and did not speak again.

Bollywood is an industry in India where Muslims are accepted and thrive as all the reigning superstars are Muslims Sharukh Khan, Aamir Khan and Salman Khan. All three age in their mid-fifties and no longer shoot at the box office.

Khan who has a sparkling wit and intelligence retired in absolute silence. Superstars have the ability to influence millions and maybe that’s why they stopped talking.

Even a trivial commentary comes up against the trolls’ attack on the upper three stars, alleging the imaginary love of Jihad (marrying a Hindu to convert them). Two of the Khans are married to Hindus and Salman Khan dated Hindu actors.

The atmosphere is now so stale that revealing your child’s name could become a trending controversy. Somewhere we have lost our way, while tyrants reign.