Travel souvenirs from ASB Waterfront Theater actor Galileo Ravikanth Gurunathan

Lake Pukaki is one of Kiwi actor Ravikanth Gurunathan’s most surprising destinations. Photo / Mike Scott

Actor Galileo Ravikanth Gurunathan shares his favorite vacation memories

What do you miss most about traveling right now?

Honestly, I am so lucky with this whole trip because New Zealand is full of wonderful places to discover. It’s a bit hard when we go into confinement and I have to stay in Auckland.

What are your fondest memories of the first trip abroad you took?

When I was 5 I had open heart surgery and we weren’t sure if I would make it or not, so mom took me to the US to meet my uncles. The highlights for me on the trip were the Grand Canyon, going to the NASA space station and of course going to Disneyland. I got my very first Gameboy from my cousin, which was a big deal for young Ravi.

What was a standard family vacation like growing up?

We hadn’t really been on vacation to places where I was younger, but I loved going to see different friends / family across the country, especially Hamilton. I have fond memories of being at the Hamilton Botanic Gardens and completely losing my mind looking at the flowers. I really like the parks and the gardens.

Who inspired your travels the most?

Most of my trips have had some sort of purpose. The most inspiring trip I have taken was in 2011 when I went on a mission trip with my local church in Cambodia. I think it was one of the most rewarding experiences of my life. It allowed me to acquire a new definition of the word joy and of what can incite joy in you.

Actor Ravikanth Gurunathan says travel can help broaden understanding of the human condition. Photo / Crown Andi, Supplied

What’s the best trip you’ve ever taken?

My trip to Cambodia was by far the best I have had. I vividly remember playing some football with some of the kids in one of the orphanages we visited and being absolutely blown away by how happy they were to see us. Really helped me feel more grateful for the things I have in my life. Another memory was going to a village and learning about their daily life. One of the boys was really a fan of this blue Casio watch I had, so I gave it to him and I remember the smile he had on his face like it was yesterday. I think we really take for granted all of the inherent privileges that we get from living in New Zealand.

And the worst ?

The worst trip I have taken was with my dad on a road trip to Lake Tikitapu and Lake Rotokkahi in Rotorua. My mother-in-law got really bad car sickness on the way home and I’m not coping well with the vomit. I stuck my head out the window and prayed that the wind passing over my ears would act as ear muffs.

What’s your approach to packing for a big trip?

Pack 7 pairs of underwear, 7 t-shirts, 3 pants in different colors, a cute button-down shirt, 3 sweaters, toiletries / phone charger / laptop. Take 3 pairs of shoes (1 running, 2 Converse). Do laundry regularly.

Which destination surprised you the most?

On a two week road trip an ex-partner and I took them together from Queenstown to Christchurch, I was blown away by Lake Pukaki by how many rocks there were. It was rightfully a beautiful lake, but I just couldn’t get over the sheer volume of rocks and what kind of rocks they were.

What was your most memorable sunrise / sunset?

A group of my friends and I spent a weekend at an Airbnb in Waitakeres late last year after the second lockdown. On Saturday night a few of us walked over and sat on the road and watched the sunset from start to finish. It was one of the most moving experiences of my life. Makes you feel small and big at the same time.

What’s the first thing you do when you come back from a long trip?

Take a shower, get to my bed, and take a nap. The bed is sacred.

What do you miss most about home when you travel?

My bed.

A 15-year-old Ravikanth Gurunathan performs a skit in an orphanage in Cambodia. Photo / Supplied

What is the only destination you must see in your life?

I would really like to go to Amsterdam to see the Van Gogh museum. I recently went to the Van Gogh Alive exhibit at Spark Arena and it fueled my desire to go there and see more things in his honor. He is really interesting to me as he only became famous and loved after his death. A very selfish thought I have about myself is this: Sometimes I wonder if I am destined for the same thing.

What do you like best about traveling?

I think the best part of the trip is definitely meeting new people and learning the intricacies of different cultures. It can be an eye-opening experience and can help fight any thoughts of xenophobia that may exist within you. As long as you actually participate in the real world of the new place you have traveled to and not just in tourist trap activities, it can really help broaden your understanding of the human condition.

Ravikanth Gurunathan performs in Life of Galileo, ASB Waterfront Theater from June 22.