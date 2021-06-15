Tuesday, June 15, 2021 horoscope

Moon alert

Avoid shopping or making important decisions between noon and 10:15 p.m. Chicago time. After that, the moon changes from Leo to Virgo.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

It’s a creative, fun and fun day! However, most of that day is a lunar alert; therefore, limit your spending on food and gas. Write down your smart and original ideas. Enjoy moments of socialization, sport and fun with the children.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

You might want to get cozy at home and have a mind-blowing conversation with a parent. It might be a good idea. However, take note of the lunar alert and don’t agree to anything. Don’t volunteer for anything and don’t agree to anything important.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

You are excited about ideas, which means you might agree to something or make a big decision. Not good! Check the moon alert times. Don’t accept anything important. Don’t shop around. (Except for the food.) However, it’s a creative day!

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

There is a lunar alert for most of the day and it takes place in one of your Money Houses, which means you don’t spend money on anything other than food or gas. Don’t make big decisions, especially financial ones. Just cruise.

Leo (July 23-August 22)

For most of this day, the moon is in your sign; however, this is a lunar alert. This means that you might be feeling loose and indecisive. However, you will also be creative as your mind is free to think outside the box and come up with original concepts and ideas. Smart you!

Virgo (23 August-22 September)

Today, you might have the vague feeling that things are slipping away from you. You can’t put your finger on it, but everything is hazy and hazy. This is because most of this day is a lunar alert. Be smart and limit your spending on food and gas. Prevented is warned.

Libra (September 23-October 22)

Today you could have an intimate and confidential conversation with someone, possibly a friend or a member of a group. This discussion can be about creative and artistic things. Awesome! Launch ideas and develop them; however, wait until tomorrow to act.

Scorpio (October 23-November 21)

It’s a tricky day because you are very visible which means people are noticing you more than usual. Still, since most of that day is a lunar alert, you might feel indecisive or unsure about something, which is good. Don’t act today. Postpone your purchases until tomorrow.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)

It’s a creative day if you’re working on a piece of paper or writing down anything that requires the imagination. However, it is a bad day for important legal decisions or important decisions related to medicine. Explore the ideas, but wait until tomorrow to implement them. Ditto for making travel plans.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19)

Today a lunar alert is going on in one of your Money Houses, which means it is a particularly bad day for making important decisions about loans, mortgages, banking matters, commons, inheritances or insurance issues. Do not do it. Wait until tomorrow.

Aquarius (January 20-February 18)

Today the moon is in front of your sign, which means you have to go more than halfway when dealing with others. It does not matter. It just takes courtesy, patience and accommodation. (Granted, easier than it looks.) Don’t volunteer for anything. Wait until tomorrow.

Pisces (February 19-March 20)

You focus heavily on the house, and it’s a creative and fun time for you too. Enjoy social and fun activities with the children. Be aware that your work efficiency will suffer today due to the lunar alert, which is fuzzy and prone to shortages.

If your birthday is today

Actor Neil Patrick Harris (1973) shares your birthday. People love you. And you like to be entertained. You are quick, witty and a caring person. You function best (personally and professionally) in a partnership. In a nine year cycle, it is an eight year for you, which is a wonderful time of achievement, praise, and material gain. It’s a year of power! It’s your harvest time.