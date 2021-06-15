“The Celebrity Dating Game” recap and review on ABC Premiere





RELATED STORIES ABC relaunched The dating game this Monday evening, but with a touch of celebrity. Is the tweaked remake worthy of a big dating game kiss? As I did with the new incarnations of Sharks Card, Name this melody and surely others, me, as a man of a certain age, I am here to compare The Celebrity Dating Game to its original incarnation, which the most famous (in my opinion) was hosted in the 1970s by Jim Lange. Here as a host we get Zooey Deschanel… and Michael Bolton, because, as best I can guess, they needed a way to drop clues about the mysterious celebrity, and an ABC intern rang out, “Hey, what about the songs? famous with modified lyrics? “ For example, “I Found Someone” by Cher, but regarding mysterious celebrity Hannah Brown: “Don’t you know … so many things come and go

As The bachelorette and Miss United States…

And I remember … the windmill… Talking about the fire in your eyes… ” So to answer the question raised by most promos – “Why is Michael Bolton here? – he pulls about one joke (scripted?) Per game, and also sings the melody that drops the clues. Period. (I’ll let you debate whether it’s as awkwardly underused as Name this melodyis Randy Jackson.) Deschanel is affable herself and does her best to liven up the discussion, which tends to be much more stilted than the original free version of The dating game, which featured ordinary people with no public figures to protect. It will be interesting to see when a live feed like Iggy Azalea, for example, grid three possible contenders in an upcoming game. The set is modern day shine but aims to evoke the groovy ’70s with its flower motif, and the layout is the same – except for the fact that the three singles (during the COVID-safer period where this has been recorded) are sitting half a mile apart, and I couldn’t help but think that this affected the “bro vs bro vs bro” dynamics a bit. After all, it’s hard to be noticed laughing at your rival’s lame response from so far away! There was also the feeling, during the Hannah Brown game, that the three singles were straight out of Central Casting (one was a goofy model, another a stand-up comic who had no jokes). The guys in the running for mystery celebrity Nicole Byer were more genuine – # 1, maybe too much especially since he compared the feeling of love to a good “discharge” in the morning (followed by a shower, he unnecessarily stressed). The game is divided into three sets of mysterious celebrity questions, the first of which leads to Bolton’s melody. Along the way, contestants are sometimes asked to guess the identity of the mysterious celebrity. But with so much of the inherent ‘drama’ about who the celebrity is, it’s kind of weird how, once she or he is revealed on the date chosen… (After launching a big Seduction game kisses, of course.) What did you think of ABC The Celebrity Dating Game? Participate in our survey

