How Bo Burnhams Netflix Special Inside Raised the Bar for Quarantine Art | Bo burnham

Llast week comedian Bo Burnham released Welcome to the Internet, his first video on his channel in four years and the first single, of sorts, for Inside, the Netflix virtuoso special he wrote, directed, performed and edited alone during the Covid lockdowns. Filmed solo on his keyboard, much like in the videos that propelled him to fame on YouTube at the age of 16 in 2006, Burnham assumes the voice of the internet as that of a sinister carnival barker. He beckons with a familiar cacophony of stimuli without context Here is a tip for tenderizing the pasta / here is a nine year old who passed away as the tempo of the songs steadily increased until they became frenzied. Apathy is a tragedy and boredom is a crime, he says in the refrain Welcome to an Internet Brain, when the outside world is stripped.

The label’s comedy special doesn’t quite describe Inside, a 1.5-hour collection of songs, tracks, monologues and meta-images of Burnham filming in his attic whose cohesion breaks and turns into spiral with his depression over the course of a year. It’s intensely personal, with Burnham or, at least, his on-screen avatar paling and shaking as his sanity hits an all-time low heightened by the overwhelming burden of being a person online. It’s also the only piece of art on the lock that I’ve really enjoyed watching, as it captures something almost universal about the edgy, nervous, fractured experience of the past year, in which our digital lives have. far exceeded our IRLs, at least for those lucky enough to stay home.

Many screen projects have tried to tackle the collective trauma of the past year and have arrived half-baked, myopic. But timing aside (Inside was released last month as many U.S. cities returned to their pre-pandemic capabilities), the Burnhams Special finally feels like a compelling and noticeable reflection. He set the bar very high for the treatment of TV / movies in quarantine, burying himself deep into the subjective and online experience of a person in 2020 and in doing so, reflecting a semblance of what that year has done to our brains.

I have been skeptical, at best, of attempts to make sense of life after March 2020 through quick response art. From The New York Times Uneven Short Film Compilation The Decameron project to Freeforms disturbing and awkward series Love in the Time of Corona to Netflixs admirable but flat anthology Social distance, no fiction has been able to make coherent a time that resembled both a bizarre echo and an indecipherable eternity. The comedy that rose over last summer’s supercharged online atmosphere either landed on uneven streamer footing, Sarah Coopers Netflix special Everythings Fine, Ziwes’ eponymous talk show on Instagram Live on Showtime or fizzled out.

Inside, however, comes as close as I can imagine to what the past year felt like, at least for the privileged among us able to stay at home, riffing on some of the most popular genres of Western internet content. (streaming twitch, reaction videos, self-mythologizing Instagrams of white women) and caving along the neuroses fueled by the Internet of its creators. The title refers to the attic bedroom but also Burnham’s inner anxiety, and the digital funhouse of commerce, socializing, and must-have content that flattens everything, leaves nothing out and just runs faster.

Inside begins in the same vein as Burnham’s previous specials. in 2013 and Make Happy in 2016, with a collection of catchy and deceptively well-produced songs that target broad cultural targets, from inept FaceTiming moms to goofy sexting. But the last two-thirds turn into heightened anxiety and a deafening awareness of Burnham’s heightened online anxiety and amplified neuroses. In an instant, Burnham usurps a common YouTube trope, reaction videos, with a cruel twist: his reaction to a short song becomes a nesting doll of instant reactions to his earlier reactions, Burnham critiques himself on four levels of performance as precise as ‘a representation of my social brain calcified in a constant state of self-review and anticipation of criticism that I have ever seen.

Photography: Netflix

As former New York Times columnist and attention economy expert Charlie Warzel pointed out in his Galactic Brain newsletter, Burnham is the perfect messenger for this erased anxiety as a native Internet artist whose fame barely precedes the proliferation of our lives as content consumers and semi-public producers online. The growth of Burnham’s audience as a performer is singular; he quit performing live comedy in 2015, after struggling with panic attacks on stage, and turned to roles with more moderate commentary, such as in Promising Young Woman, and directed the acclaimed drama by critics Eighth Grade, one of the few films to have noticeably capture the emotional world of social media for teens. But his internet experience, evidence of insignificant, easily searchable, and terminal growth visible, is now a daily experience for many.

Much of the Internet is a duality that is difficult to reconcile as it is, harder to reconcile under the fire hose, as Burnham sings in Welcome to the Internet, a bit of everything, all the time. Being online can seem expansive and claustrophobic at the same time, invigorating and deafening, inconceivably consequential and meaningless. It can open up an open world and, especially in a year when most of our interactions have been mediated by screens, flatten it into a cheap dummy. Inside is full of terror and exhaustion (total dissociation, completely out of your mind / derealization on Google, hate what you find, he sings in That Funny Feeling) but no moralism, it’s boring to denounce them. people for using the digital tools available, far more convincing to dig into the stew of someone’s anxious feelings about it all.

Inside offers no blanket statement, no mention of the pandemic by name, no compromise on the rally, just a journey into the den of isolation for an artist over the past year. It’s an anguished, ambivalent journey whose intense self-focus allows viewers to retrace their own emotional outbursts from a year within and see its toll more clearly.