Stephen Colbert brings ‘The Late Show’ back to the Ed Sullivan Theater
Stephen Colbert has, almost every night of the week for the past 15 months, run the nation’s most-watched late-night show without many of the pitfalls viewers have come to expect. He had no live audiences to respond to his jokes and monologues. Its conductor, Jon Batiste, made musical contributions from a distant location. And his interviews with journalists and celebrities, conducted by video-sharing technology, took on a hushed, almost intimate quality.
“There was no distraction. There was no energy in the room but mine, ”said Colbert. Variety of the reduced program that aired during the pandemic. “Part of my journey on ‘The Late Show’ was my old character [from Comedy Central’s ‘Colbert Report’] to be myself. I have never had to be more myself than in the last 15 months.
On Monday night, the host returned to a more traditional environment, performing the program in front of a full audience at the Ed Sullivan Theater in Manhattan for the first time since March 16, 2020.
CBS called the pandemic era program with its quieter execution “A Late Show.” Now, as the nation emerges from isolation imposed by the pandemic and in the midst of a decidedly different news cycle, Colbert must ensure that audiences always think about his more familiar version, “The Late Show,” like the real item.
“Colbert tapped into his most genuine and honest – however vulnerable – voice during the pandemic. The challenge will be to find ways to continue with a large studio audience, ”said Dannagal Young, an associate professor at the University of Delaware who studies the effects of late-night comedy on the news cycle. “For many home viewers, watching their audience live together inside their theater will be their own first near-foray into the world.”
Seeing Colbert take to Ed Sullivan’s stage is likely to be one of many TV highlights in 2021 that will mark the country’s progress in overcoming global unrest. Attentive viewers have already seen Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb, the co-hosts of NBC’s morning show “Today,” return to their usual places, with no further social distancing. And they attended “Saturday Night Live” in front of a crowded Studio 8H, rather than just a handful of people. Now they will see the complete Colbert, with all the trimmings.
“I think it will be very emotional. It’s my bet, ”said Colbert. “Haven’t we missed each other?” What do we want to be the most? Not alone.”
Fans who lined up outside the Ed Sullivan Theater Monday afternoon to see Colbert’s first post-pandemic show were filled with heavy feelings.
“I’m surprised he was able to continue [the show] like he did. But it got the job done, ”said Bruce Franklin, who won an online lottery to attend the Monday show. “Being there the first night back is going to be awesome. I wouldn’t want to miss it. There is going to be a lot of good pent up energy waiting to come out. “
Another participant said participating in Monday’s program was one of her first concrete steps into post-pandemic life. “It means a lot to be here. This is the first time that I’m going to be in a mainstream for over a year, ”said Michelle Farah. “I already feel emotional. It hit me when I was in line.
Some of Colbert’s rivals and contemporaries – NBC’s Jimmy Fallon and Seth Meyers, CBS’s James Corden, and HBO’s Bill Maher, among them – have already brought their programs back to their familiar studio stages, often with individuals scattered across the seats. But Colbert and his team wanted to wait until they could present the show that viewers were most familiar with.
“We could have, you know, made a phased comeback, starting, I think, probably in March. But my rule was that I wasn’t going to come back until I could just come back, ”Colbert said. The size of the Ed Sullivan Theater – with two levels of seating, it’s significantly larger than most homes at other late-night shows – means having a handful of attendees would have limited effect. “We wanted the pleasure of seeing an end. I don’t want to dribble this, ”Colbert said.
Now he has other things to navigate. Colbert’s program has flourished over the past four years with a heavy emphasis on the news of the day and the host’s broadsides against former President Trump. Some believe the nation has entered a new frame of mind and is greedy for a lighter tone. And while “The Late Show” has maintained its dominance over all viewers, ABC’s rival shows Fallon and Jimmy Kimmel have gathered a new force among younger audiences in recent weeks, especially the 18-49 crowd. years which is most attractive to advertisers.
Viewers should continue to expect a solid political discussion. “In Washington, political divisions are more intense than ever, so it looks like there would be an audience ready to focus on political humor late at night,” said Stephen Farnsworth, co-author of the 2019 book. “Late Night With Trump: Political Humor and the American Presidency” and director of the Center for Leadership and Media Studies at the University of Mary Washington. “The environment may not look so different after the pandemic.”
Regardless of the era, Colbert says he’s doing the same thing he’s always done: talking to Americans about what interests them most. “It’s about what drives the conversation every day. I don’t make these decisions. We look at the news like everyone else.
He will miss some elements of the show he has been doing for a year and a quarter. After all, without an audience, Colbert jokes: “I could always imagine that every joke worked.” He spent most of his “Late Show” time either in a room with his sons and wife helping him produce segments delivered from a home in South Carolina, or in a small studio at his headquarters in New York. York starring Chris Licht, the “Late Show” executive producer and showrunner, longtime director Mark McKenna, and, on occasion, his wife, Evie.
“There are aspects of the show that we had to do during COVID that I’m going to miss a bit. I would like to find a way to keep them. It was very intimate and I was definitely more laid back and relaxed in this new show, ”recalls Colbert. “The conversations with the guests really made me feel like I was sitting down with a friend or having dinner with a new acquaintance. I would like to keep that. I would like to find a way to keep nature soft and relaxed. I don’t know if you can do it in front of an audience. The public changes everyone’s behavior – you know, the observation changes the observed, ”he notes, referring to the principle laid down by physicist Werner Heisenberg.
Colbert realizes that he may still have to manage expectations. He is open, for example, to the idea of guests using video streaming to appear on the show, although he would prefer everyone to come to the theater for a live visit. “There is no hard and fast rule. Everyone adapts, ”he said. “Everyone has the right to have their own feelings about this.”
Whatever the late night logistics, Colbert is clearly relishing the chance to get back to normal. “I’m back in the theater and it’s weirdly easy to be back there, you know,” he said. “I hope it will be like riding a bicycle.”
