Eric Clapton feels ostracized by his friends because of his opinions on COVID





Eric Clapton has revealed that his polarizing views on the coronavirus pandemic have strained his personal relationships. “I tried to contact other musicians”, explained the famous guitarist in an interview with the YouTube channel Oracle Films. “I don’t hear from them anymore. My phone does not ring very often. I don’t get so many text messages and emails anymore. It is quite noticeable. Clapton has vocally challenged UK lockdown laws related to COVID, even going so far as to release a single alongside Van Morrison condemning his government’s actions. “I thought very hard about taking my family away from England,” admitted the rocker. “We will go and live elsewhere, we will start elsewhere. Despite a “terrible fear of needles”, Clapton reluctantly received the AstraZeneca vaccine earlier this year “for my children”. The guitarist encountered severe reactions to the shots, including fever, trouble sleeping, and strong painful sensations in his hands and feet. “The vaccine took my immune system and shook it,” said the rocker, adding that the experience “scared me.” While many medical professionals (and celebrities) have voiced their support for vaccines, touting them as a safe and effective way for society to get back to normal, Clapton’s backlash has made him a vocal minority. His comments against the closures and vaccinations have been criticized. “I was ostracized. And I could feel it everywhere, ”the guitarist said, noting that he even felt rejected within his own family. “I could feel alienation because I had a different point of view.” Now, on both sides of the pond, live concerts are about to return. While many people blame the vaccine rollout and continued social distancing measures for curbing the spread of the virus, Clapton remains true to his beliefs. “I believe above all in freedom of expression and freedom of movement. And life, love and kindness, ”explained the iconic musician. “I have seen contempt and contempt on both sides. And I’m often caught in the crossfire. But I don’t really feel educated enough to know enough about either of these areas. See Eric Clapton’s Guitar Hero yearbook photo







