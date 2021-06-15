Chrissy Teigen apologizes for ‘horrible’ tweets, being a ‘troll’

which



American model and television actor Chrissy Teigen released a long and detailed apologiesMonday for his story of bullying on online platforms such as Twitter. She had been accused of harassing actor Courtney Stodden.

“There’s just no excuse for my horrible past tweets,” Teigen wrote on Medium. “My targets didn’t deserve them. No one deserved it. A lot of them needed empathy, kindness, understanding and support, not my meanness disguised as some flippant, nervous sort of humor.”

The apology came after Teigen took a month-long hiatus from social media following accusations from model, singer and actor Stodden, who said Teigen sent abusive messages on Twitter.

In an interview with The daily beast, Stodden said that Teigen “wouldn’t just tweet publicly that he wanted me to ‘take a nap”, but tell me privately to kill myself. Things like “I can’t wait for you to die.” .

Stodden accused Teigen of being a hypocrite in March of this year, when Teigen quit social media after being bullied online.

In May, Teigen publicly apologized to Stodden.

Not many people are lucky enough to be held accountable for all of their bullshit passed in front of the whole world. I am mortified and sad for what I was. I was an insecure troll, craving attention. I am ashamed and completely embarrassed by my behavior but that … chrissyteigen (@chrissyteigen) May 12, 2021

“I tried to connect with Courtney privately,” she tweeted. “I also want to apologize publicly. I am so sorry, Courtney. I hope you can heal now knowing how sorry I am.”

Stodden, however, says TeigenAlways blocked her on Twitter.

In Teigen’s extended apology on Medium, she states that Stodden wasn’t the only person she trolled online, and she is in the process of contacting everyone she “insulted” online.

“I have publicly apologized to one person,” she wrote, “but there are others – and more than a few – to whom I have to say I’m sorry. reaching out in private to the people I insulted.

“I was a troll, period. And I’m so sorry.”

Fashion designer Michael Costello said on Monday that he was having suicidal thoughts due to alleged bullying from Teigen.

Who is Chrissy Teigen?

Chrissy Teigen is an American model and now a TV star. She is currently married to singer-songwriter John Legend and is well known for her social media presence. Most recently, she played a small role in the Netflix animated film The Mitchells vs. The Machines.

Teigen has had a difficult relationship with Twitter. No later than March of this year, she said “goodbye” to the platform, citing negativity online.

“My goal in life is to make people happy. The pain I feel when I don’t is too much for me. I’ve always been described as the strong girl, but I just am not,” she tweeted before deleting the account and all of her tweets. She returned to the platform 22 days later.

Who is Courtney Stodden?

Courtney Stodden is a singer, actress and model who gained mainstream media attention when she married actor Doug Hutchison, then 51, at the age of 16. It was Hutchison’s third marriage. The couple officially divorced in 2020.

The relationship was extremely controversial, and as a result, Stodden was relentlessly bullied online. Stodden has since said he felt “prepared” in the relationship with Hutchison, saying they were “completely trapped, manipulated and sometimes abandoned by adults.”

In April of this year, Stodden was released as non-binary. Its pronouns are they / them / their.

What did Chrissy Teigen tweet?

Most of Teigen’s abusive comments towards Stodden have been removed, but screenshots have circled, showing tweets that say things like “go to sleep. Forever”. and “I hate you.”

Courtney Stodden talks about being “harassed” by Chrissy Teigen: “[Chrissy Teigen] wouldn’t publicly tweet about wanting me to “take a nap”, but DM me privately and tell me to kill myself. Things like “I can’t wait for you to die”. : https://t.co/FAUolbEHPx pic.twitter.com/npfnXYGDrY Pop Crave (@PopCrave) May 12, 2021

Online reaction to Teigen’s apology

So far, Stodden has not responded to the more detailed apology. Representatives for Stodden did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

On Twitter, many were cynical about Teigen’s apology.

A few of his fans have posted messages of support.

I wish anyone could name someone who hasn’t said something they regret. Unfortunately, with social media, this can be brought up years later. I wish well. tj mccarty (@ Itspretty65) June 14, 2021

God forbid, none of us has ever said bad or terrible things in our life.

Stones in glass houses, guys?

It’s good to sit down with our mistakes, learn from them and apologize. This is how we grow and hopefully become better people.

I send you love and support. Shanna McKay (@AstroShanna) June 14, 2021

I said it when the stories broke and I’ll say it again: All we can do is hopefully see our mistakes and grow from them. You can’t change the past, all you can do is acknowledge it, make amends with those who have been hurt, and be a better version today. Lori (@BlancoDiddy) June 14, 2021

Teigen hasn’t posted since he tweeted his apology.