Entertainment
Chrissy Teigen apologizes for ‘horrible’ tweets, being a ‘troll’
American model and television actor Chrissy Teigen released a long and detailed apologiesMonday for his story of bullying on online platforms such as Twitter. She had been accused of harassing actor Courtney Stodden.
“There’s just no excuse for my horrible past tweets,” Teigen wrote on Medium. “My targets didn’t deserve them. No one deserved it. A lot of them needed empathy, kindness, understanding and support, not my meanness disguised as some flippant, nervous sort of humor.”
The apology came after Teigen took a month-long hiatus from social media following accusations from model, singer and actor Stodden, who said Teigen sent abusive messages on Twitter.
In an interview with The daily beast, Stodden said that Teigen “wouldn’t just tweet publicly that he wanted me to ‘take a nap”, but tell me privately to kill myself. Things like “I can’t wait for you to die.” .
Stodden accused Teigen of being a hypocrite in March of this year, when Teigen quit social media after being bullied online.
In May, Teigen publicly apologized to Stodden.
“I tried to connect with Courtney privately,” she tweeted. “I also want to apologize publicly. I am so sorry, Courtney. I hope you can heal now knowing how sorry I am.”
Stodden, however, says TeigenAlways blocked her on Twitter.
In Teigen’s extended apology on Medium, she states that Stodden wasn’t the only person she trolled online, and she is in the process of contacting everyone she “insulted” online.
“I have publicly apologized to one person,” she wrote, “but there are others – and more than a few – to whom I have to say I’m sorry. reaching out in private to the people I insulted.
“I was a troll, period. And I’m so sorry.”
Fashion designer Michael Costello said on Monday that he was having suicidal thoughts due to alleged bullying from Teigen.
Who is Chrissy Teigen?
Chrissy Teigen is an American model and now a TV star. She is currently married to singer-songwriter John Legend and is well known for her social media presence. Most recently, she played a small role in the Netflix animated film The Mitchells vs. The Machines.
Teigen has had a difficult relationship with Twitter. No later than March of this year, she said “goodbye” to the platform, citing negativity online.
“My goal in life is to make people happy. The pain I feel when I don’t is too much for me. I’ve always been described as the strong girl, but I just am not,” she tweeted before deleting the account and all of her tweets. She returned to the platform 22 days later.
Who is Courtney Stodden?
Courtney Stodden is a singer, actress and model who gained mainstream media attention when she married actor Doug Hutchison, then 51, at the age of 16. It was Hutchison’s third marriage. The couple officially divorced in 2020.
The relationship was extremely controversial, and as a result, Stodden was relentlessly bullied online. Stodden has since said he felt “prepared” in the relationship with Hutchison, saying they were “completely trapped, manipulated and sometimes abandoned by adults.”
In April of this year, Stodden was released as non-binary. Its pronouns are they / them / their.
What did Chrissy Teigen tweet?
Most of Teigen’s abusive comments towards Stodden have been removed, but screenshots have circled, showing tweets that say things like “go to sleep. Forever”. and “I hate you.”
Online reaction to Teigen’s apology
So far, Stodden has not responded to the more detailed apology. Representatives for Stodden did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
On Twitter, many were cynical about Teigen’s apology.
A few of his fans have posted messages of support.
Teigen hasn’t posted since he tweeted his apology.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]