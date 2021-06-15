I’m not inspired by anyone in the industry, says actor Komal Aziz Khan – Celebrity





Actor Komal Aziz Khan took to Instagram on Monday for a question-and-answer session with his fans. During the shoot, she talked about her life, her aspirations as an actor and entrepreneur, and gave some advice to her younger fans. the Ishq-e-Benaam The star told fans the hangar is having a question-and-answer session and they didn’t disappoint with their questions. Fans were curious about her life as an actress and asked her who her inspiration in the industry was. Nobody, said Khan. I don’t understand what is so inspiring about our Pakistani actors, she said, commenting on the superficiality of it all. “Their appearances, their money or their desire to earn more money?” She admitted that she was not above this criticism either. My biggest inspiration [is] Edhi sahab, Adeeb Rizvi and all those philanthropists. All the people who help humanity without posting it on Instagram, she wrote, naming the founders of the Edhi Foundation and SIUT. His fans seem to believe that Khan displays exemplary strength. When asked where she got it from, she replied: “All the difficulties I have encountered in my life”. She explained what she thought of these struggles. To survive in a patriarchal society without a brother was one of the things, as well as losing his father and not having enough money for a good education, while still managing to get one. Some of Khan’s younger fans wanted to learn more from her. One of them approached her for career advice after completing a bachelor’s degree in a business-related field. This is the same area that Khan studied. “Try to go to a good university abroad if you can,” was his simplistic advice. She said if you are going to a local university then it is important to do a lot of internships. “Try not to memorize things and really understand the concepts you are being taught. Develop critical thinking skills. Read lots of books.” the Raaz-e-Ulfat The star is also considered an entrepreneur by her fans, who wanted to know more about this side of her. How did you train your mind for this task, asked one of them. “I trained long before I started playing,” she said, explaining how she entered the “business world” at 15 and started investing in gold at 18. “I have a solid business background in Pakistan and the US. On top of that I read all the best business books and regularly watch a lot of shark aquariums. Business is my biggest passion,” she writes. Finally, his young female fans also asked him for advice. “Get an education,” was his advice. She stressed the need to be financially independent, urging her fans to focus on learning a skill that can earn them “money”. In addition, she said that it is important to take care of yourself both mentally and physically. What did you learn from her today?

