Sunny Deol’s son Jeete in Gadar is now an actor: find out what Utkarsh Sharma has been up to





Gadar: Ek Prem Katha turns 20 on June 15, 2021. The film, released in 2001, is known for its patriotic plot, hit music, recreating the Partition of India and its cast. While Sunny Deol continues to be referred to as Tara Singh, he also gave then-era newcomer Ameesha Patel a base in Bollywood. But there was another actor who was an integral part of Anil Sharma’s director, the child actor Utkarsh Sharma who played the on-screen son of Sunny and Ameesha, and his name was Jeete. Utkarsh was about seven years old when Gadar arrived. 20 years later, he is trying to impress audiences as the main actor. But did you know that Utkarsh is the real son of director Anil Sharma? Utkarsh Sharma was around 7 when Gadar came out. From playing the violin and singing “Udja Kale Kawan” for his mother to harassing his father, Tara Singh to travel to Pakistan and bring Sakeena back, Jeete was a real conspiracy. After Gadar, Utkarsh also starred in two other films by his father – Ab Tumhare Hawale Watan Saathiyon and Apne, where he rubbed shoulders with Amitabh Bachchan and Dharmendra. Interestingly, in the first he played the younger version of Bobby Deol, and then Sunny Deol’s childhood in the second. Utkarsh also directed a film called Goal and wrote another called Still Life, before making his adult debut in Genius, released in 2018. The film was directed by his father Anil Sharma. He was paired with Ishitha Chauhan, who also previously worked as a child artist and made her full debut with Genius. The cast also included seasoned actors like Mithun Chakraborthy, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Ayesha Jhulka, KK Raina, Zakir Hussain, Abhimanyu Singh and more. His music was composed by Himesh Reshammiya. Check out some recent photos of Utkarsh Sharma: Genius belonged to the thriller genre and revolved around an orphan, played by Utkarsh. He’s a topper and ends up joining the RAW. During a mission, all of his team die and he decides to avenge their murder. The film did not fare well at the box office, and Utkarsh is currently waiting to sign its own. Speaking to indianexpress.com, father and filmmaker Anil Sharma said, “I feel proud as a father. Utkarsh has also received some good offers, but just because of the coronavirus we are unable to take the final decision on what to sign next There are 3-4 projects and once the situation is settled he will take an appeal. Anil Sharma is certain that Utkarsh will impress audiences in his future films. “He’s still a kid. He has plenty of time on his hands. We made our trip, he will make his. He proved to Gadar how good a performer he is. He definitely has a bright future as an actor, ”he concluded.







