Universal Studios Hollywood is bringing back the best annual pass!





Credit: Bailee A. Inside the Magic

Universal Studios Hollywood has brought back another annual pass to its offerings that guests can purchase. The Universal Hollywood website now lists the Platinum Pass, in addition to its California Neighbor Annual Pass, Silver Annual Pass, and Gold Annual Pass. The Platinum Annual Pass is offered for the incredibly affordable price of $ 19 per month after an initial down payment of $ 249. The deposit is higher than the other three annual passes offered by Universal Studios Hollywood, but that’s because the Platinum Pass offers some pretty incredible perks. The biggest benefit that comes with Universal Hollywoods Platinum Pass is that it comes with Universal Express. The Universal Express Pass allows visitors to take an express line at each attraction, much like a Disney FastPass. A guest with an express pass is allowed to use the pass once per trip, per day. The Universal Express Pass also entitles guests to a preferred seat at a sit-down show of their choice per day, including WaterWorld and Animal Actors. The other major perk is one that is sure to please many Universal Hollywood guests. Customers who purchase the Platinum Pass will also receive a free ticket to Universal Studios Halloween Horror Nights. The Feast of Fear will return this year and guests with the Platinum Pass will be able to select which night they wish to go from a list of selected dates. While Universal Hollywood hasn’t shared too many details on what will be at this year’s Halloween Horror Nights, it did share the following information on its website: Get ready for the scariest and most intense Halloween event in Southern California created by the sickest and twisted most horror minds and the movie studio that invented the movie genre ‘horror. The event features terrifying mazes that bring the scariest movies and TV shows of all time to life. The thrills continue with our high energy live entertainment and terrifying fear zones waiting for you around every corner. The Universal Studios Hollywood Platinum Pass offers a number of other perks, including no blackout dates, discounts on food and merchandise, and free general parking before 6 p.m. Are you excited to see Universal Studios Hollywood bring back the Platinum Pass? Will you buy one? Let us know in the comments! CLICK HERE to start booking your Universal Studios vacation today with Academy Travel!

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos