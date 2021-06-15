Gadar aur Lagaan, celebrates its 20 glorious years with Zee Bollywood

Twenty years ago, two truly groundbreaking Indian cinema films, Lagaan and Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, hit the box office the same day. 20 years later, viewers will once again witness this historic moment as Zee Bollywood celebrates two glorious decades of Ashutosh Gowariker’s fiery Lagaan and Anil Sharma’s intrepid Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, films that have created a legacy with their attendance records. Gadar: Ek Prem Katha was the first film produced by Zee Studios. These films have shaped the face of Indian cinema with their shameless stories, iconic characters, remarkable music and unparalleled dialogue. These films have been proudly passed down to the descending generations as two of the most outstanding artists of all time. With Zee Bollywood, the Zee Hindi Film Cluster has come together to relive the nostalgia for these two epic films. On June 15, Gadar: Ek Prem Katha will air simultaneously on Zee Bollywood and Zee Cinema HD at 7:30 p.m. On the same day, Lagaan will broadcast simultaneously on Zee Bollywood and & pictures HD at 11am. In addition, the documentary “Chale Chalo” (Making of Lagaan) will be shown on & xplor HD and Zee Classic on June 15th at 2pm and 5pm respectively.

Lagaan was a film that made its mark not only in Hindi cinema, but also in world cinema. The award-winning documentary “Chale Chalo” shines a light on the making of this masterpiece, showing us the struggle and conviction that motivated Ashutosh Gowariker’s dream project. The faith of Aamir Khan. Produced with a then unprecedented budget of around 25 crores, Lagaan is a story of perseverance and inspiration which is also reflected in the conviction of its team. The production of the film went through multiple challenges such as gathering a crowd of 10,000 people for the cricket match sequence, filming in extreme weather conditions, limited water and electricity supplies, transforming a building into a hotel in a small village in the Gujarat for hosting the cast, AK Hangal braving his injury to finish filming his role, and even Ashutosh Gowariker performing from a cot after suffering a herniated disc. All of this brought out each other’s warriors that were a part of the movie and pushed them forward with clear focus. Many of these interesting fables will be revealed in the documentary.

Aamir Khan shared a heartfelt note on Lagaan ending 20 phenomenal years:

Elaborating on the film, Ashutosh Gowariker said, “The box office response to my first two films rocked me. It also enlightened me to come back with a story I believed in; a story that will encompass all audiences who love cinema. And the result was Lagaan’s script. And I was fortunate enough to have Aamir backing me up on this one, although our previous movie didn’t set the box office on fire. It is extremely difficult to convince Aamir to make a film; but once he commits, it’s the director’s greatest moment. And I can’t thank him enough. Lagaan has been a most cherished and enriching experience for me. I thank the public for pouring so much love and admiration to Lagaan over the years – 20 to be precise !! ”

At the same time, 20 years ago, Sunny Deol was screaming to save his love and his beloved nation in Gadar: Ek Prem Katha and the Echo has remained alive with the audience even today. Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, directed by Anil Sharma, is not only one of the biggest blockbusters in Hindi cinema, but it has also raised cinema standards. It was the first film to be screened at 6 a.m. at the request of the public. The love story of Tara Singh and Sakeena has brought millions of people to the movies. No stone has been overlooked while giving the “real touch” to every scene in the film. The train footage at the start of the film was shot at Amritsar station where the historical events shown in the film actually happened. The station received the look of the 40s to give an authentic touch. The steam engine used for the filming was hired from the Railway Museum in Delhi to bring the realistic atmosphere of that time to life.

Speaking about the movie, Sunny Deol said: “Gadar is a beautiful love story that has a lot of drama and action. I remember I was in Ooty shooting for a movie when Anil Sharma told me to. told the story, I loved the subject straight away. As always, I followed my instincts and that’s how it all started. I had the opportunity to play great characters throughout throughout my career but there was something special about the character of Tara Singh. He’s sweet and gentle but can turn the world upside down when it comes to his family and his country. Playing this character has helped me get out of it. a certain comfort zone. This time around we didn’t predict that the dialogue and songs in the movie would become a rage. It’s great to celebrate a 20 year milestone with the country.

Speaking about the film, Anil Sharma said, “This film for me is like a gift from God. We made Gadar: Ek Prem Katha with the hope of giving audiences an epic love story, one for the ages. When I started making this movie with Zee Studios, we knew we were working on something big and life-changing, but seeing the movie get a massive response and cult following was something we never had. planned. The flawless performances of Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel and the innocence of Jeete played by my son Utkarsh Sharma have done wonders for us. The film would not have reached the level it is today without the vision of Shaktiman Talwar and the unforgettable music of Uttam Singh. Celebrating 20 years of Gadar: Ek Prem Katha is a very nostalgic affair and it brings back fond memories of working with Anand Bakshi ji, Amrish Puri ji and Vivek Shauq who were an integral part of the film. I’m grateful to the audience for making Gadar a hit movie and it would be great to see the special celebration on Zee Bollywood.

Recalling the film, Ameesha Patel said, “Gadar is not just a film with historical content, but a film that has made and continues to make history. A delicate, emotional and super stimulating subject which could not fail to meet colossal success thanks to the fact that it was in the agile, skillful, passionate and super capable hands of our director, Mr. Anil Sharma. He spared no effort to make the film the greatest magnum opus. We were fortunate to have the unwavering support of the wonderful and top producers at Zee Studios. They gave the movie everything it needed and more. Sunny Deol is my favorite co-star! I was so nervous to work with him because I was raw, new and unknown. Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai had not been released when I started Gadar. Sunny is as much a “super” and awesome being as a superstar. He treated me like an equal and made me feel comfortable throughout the shoot. No one could have played “Tara Singh” except him. Thanks to the support of Zee Studios, Anil Sharmaji, Sunny Deol, the late Amrish puri ji and the whole team at Gadar, I was able to play Sakeena in a convincing way. I am so proud to be associated with this film and it is a milestone for all of us. Gadar will forever be remembered as one of the iconic cult blockbusters in Indian cinema history. “

Although they were released at the same time, these blockbuster films individually created history on their own merit and left a lasting impression on generations. Viewers are ready to relive the nostalgic moments as Zee Bollywood presents 101% Shuddh entertainment with a special showcase of Lagaan and Gadar: Ek Prem Katha.

