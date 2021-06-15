Dhoop Ki Deewar Trailer: An Inspiring Story About India & Pakistan, Watch Video





The trailer for Dhoop Ki Deewar has been released, and it’s thought-provoking and engaging. The trailer, starring Sajal Aly as Sara from Pakistan and Ahad Raza Mir as Vishal from India, tells the story of two families affected by conflict between nations. The video begins with a blame game where we see the respective characters of Aly and Mir giving media interviews and talking about how their families were destroyed due to the Indo-Pakistan conflict. Families refer to each other as “dushman (enemy)”. However, an online conversation between Sara (Sajal) and Vishal (Ahad) changes their perspective on the situation. Their families don’t understand how the two can empathize with each other, but their shared history of loss and grief brings them together. Sara and Vishal ask their families how long this game of death will continue. Regardless of who wins the war, both nations face loss.

When it all falls apart, which will they choose: hatred or the heart? Dhoop Ki Deewar, an original by Zindagi, premieres June 25 on ZEE5. #DhoopKiDeewar #HeartOverHate # DKDonZEE5 pic.twitter.com/nyIFDQ6Axz Zindagi (@Zindagi) June 15, 2021 Sajal and Ahad are brilliant in the show and shine in every frame they appear. Earlier in a statement, director Haseen Hasan said the show “has an underlying message of peace, harmony and exhilaration.” Zindagi Gulzar Hai writer Umer Ahmed, who wrote Dhoop Ki Deewar, said the show is inspired by the idea that mourning transcends borders and barriers. “It doesn’t matter what country, religion or creed you belong to at the end of the day, the grief experienced is the same everywhere and it is much bigger than you and I. It’s a story of love, heartbreak and loss that people across borders and abroad can relate to on a human level, the writer said. The show’s synopsis reads: “Dhoop Ki Deewar tells the story of Vishal (Mir) from India and Sara, played by Aly from Pakistan, who find their lives interconnected after losing their fathers in war. . While Aly is known for her performance in the Sridevi Mom feature film and the TV movie Behadd, Mir has appeared in soap operas like Sammi and Ehd-e-Wafa. Besides Sajal Aly and Ahad Raza Mir, the series will star Samiya Mumtaz, Zaib Rehman, Savera Nadeem, Samina Ahmed, Manzar Sehbai, Raza Talish, Aly Khan and Adnan Jaffar. Dhoop Ki Deewar is ZEE5’s third Pakistani original after Churails and Ek Jhooti Love Story. The series is scheduled to air on ZEE5 India from June 25.







