Christiane Amanpour: CNN correspondent says she has “ovarian cancer”





2 hours later From the image, Getty Images Discussion in pictures, Amanpour is one of the most famous journalists in the world CNN reporter Christiane Amanpour said she was diagnosed with ovarian cancer in a doctor’s office. Amanpour, 63, told CNN he had “undergone major surgery to remove it.” [ako gasabo]”She’s going to spend months on chemotherapy. The journalist, who has been in the profession for some time, made the comments in a “studio” at his London home, four weeks after he failed to appear on television. Amanpour has reported for decades in various parts of the world, on a variety of topics, including wars and other tragedies. In a statement released on Monday, he said it was a way to “continue”. [abandi] they recently found it [iyo kanseri]”. Amanpour went on to say that there are millions of people around the world who are suffering from ovarian cancer. She encourages women to train for the disease, get tested regularly, and “make sure their health problems are not ignored or reduced.” Cervical cancer is difficult to diagnose because its symptoms – like a thickened abdomen or abdominal pain – are easier to confuse with other minor health problems. It is the seventh most common cancer in the world, according to the World Cancer Research Institute. This cancer often kills the patient, and is the eighth leading cause of death in women. Amanpour said he was optimistic about the course of his disease, adding that he was lucky to have a mutual health insurance, “with the help of NHS experts”. [urwego rw’ubuvuzi rw’Ubwongereza]”. The award-winning reporter is expected to publish his speech Monday through Wednesday every week, as he will spend months undergoing chemotherapy, according to CNN. He’s also three weeks longer than his regular schedule, which should be cut short, according to CNN. The Anglo-Iranian journalist, who broadcasts CNN’s most talked-about news on various topics around the world, also broadcast another interview last night during the summer months on PBS television in the United States as well.

