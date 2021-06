Akshay Kumars Bellbottom to hit theaters on July 27

NEW DELHI: In much-needed good news for theaters, Akshay Kumars Bellbottom’s spy thriller will hit theaters on July 27, the producers said in a statement on Tuesday. Since no other Indian film has yet announced its theatrical release date, this could be the first big-price movie offering in theaters after the lockdown restrictions were eased following the second wave of covid-19 infections. There was speculation that the film, co-produced by Emmay Entertainment and Pooja Entertainment, would opt for a direct digital release. Despite a gradual easing of restrictions in several states, theaters remain wary of expecting Pan-Indian re-openings too soon. Key territories like Delhi and Mumbai, which contribute over 60% to the Hindi box office, have yet to allow cinemas to reopen. While most local filmmakers will need a promotional window of three to four weeks to assess the possibilities before they can program a title, Hollywood films and older local films are expected to fill the void in the first weeks after the reopening. . Besides Bellbottom, Bollywood programming includes titles such as Sooryavanshi, 83, Atrangi Re, Jayeshbhai Jordaar, Prithviraj, Jersey, Lal Singh Chaddha, Satyameva Jayate, Gangubai Kathiawadi, Bachchan Pandey, Pathan and Cirkus. Meanwhile, business experts claim that producers in the South who have held up the release of new content in Malayalam and Tamil such as Marakkar, Aaraattu, Annaatthe due to the elections in Kerala and Tamil Nadu are also keen to announce these. titles at the opening of cinemas. Even for Telugu films, the schedule was full until mid-October before wave two started with titles like RRR, Ghani, Pushpa, Liger, Sarkaru Vaari Paata, F3. With markets like the United States now open, American films such as Fast and Furious 9, A Quite Place 2, The Conjuring 3 and Cruella which have already been released in other parts of the world, could arrive in India in the premieres. weeks that will follow. reopening. To subscribe to Mint newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our app now !!



