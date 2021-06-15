Who is Billie Eilish boyfriend Matthew Vorce and how old is her?





Billie Eilish and Matthew Vorce have been dating since at least April (Photo: Billie Eilish has been spotted hanging out with Matthew Tyler Vorce in recent months, with the couple going on several cute dates. The couple were recently pictured together at Disneyland after they were first spotted feeling good together in April. Billie and Matthew enjoyed a VIP trip to the theme park in California, and were spotted walking around the park with drinks and snacks in hand last week. The 19-year-old singer is notoriously deprived of her relationships, but here’s everything you need to know about her new beau. How old is Matthew Tyler Vorce? Matthew is 29, which makes him 10 years older than Billie, who is 19. Matthew and Billie have been spotted on multiple dates in recent weeks (Photo: Ronin47 / SplashNews.com) Who is Matthew Tyler Vorce and what does he do? Matthew is an actor and writer from Los Angeles active since 2012. What movies did Matthew Tyler Vorce star in? He appeared in the TV movie Mother, May I Sleep With Danger? alongside James Franco as well as Little Monsters and Return Home. How long have Billie Eilish and Matthew Vorce been dating?

The singer is 10 years younger than her boyfriend (Photo: Billie Eilish / Instagram) The couple have been together since at least April, but perhaps they had dated for several months before, with fans speculating Matthew is the secret boyfriend Billie mentioned in her 2021 Apple TV + documentary Billie Eilish: The Worlds a Little. Blurry. How did Billie Eilish and Matthew Vorce meet? It’s unclear how the couple first met, but the two are from Los Angeles. What is Billie Eilish’s boyfriend Matthew Tyler Vorces Instagram? Matthew Vorces’ Instagram account is @corduroygraham, where it has nearly 42,000 subscribers. but he recently made his account private. More: Billie Eilish

Why is Twitter targeting Matthew Vorce? Matthew was criticized by Twitter users who claimed to have found homophobic and racist tweets allegedly written by him. The Tweets were not verified for authenticity and Billie has since liked a post from a fan, apparently hinting that the posts were fake. Do you have a story? If you have a celebrity story, video or photos, contact the Metro.co.uk entertainment team by emailing us at [email protected], calling 020 3615 2145 or by visiting our Submit Stuff page. . MORE: Billie Eilish Dating Boyfriend Matthew Vorce On Cute Disneyland Date

MORE: Billie Eilish Makes Her Own Hype House As She Walks Around The Mansion With Friends In Lost Cause Music Video













