Bollywood writer Kanika Dhillon criticizes director Navjot Gulati for sexist tweet about his film credit







Kanika Dhillon and Taapsee Pannu

Bollywood screenwriter Kanika Dhillon, whose credits include Manmarziyaan, Kedarnath and Haseen Dilruba, has slammed writer-director Navjot Gulati for questioning her credentials. The problems started when Gulati, in a series of tweets, objected to Dhillon being credited as the lead writer on Taapsee Pannus’ new film, Haseen Dillruba. The film, which will soon air on Netflix, is produced by Dhillons’ husband Himanshu Sharama. Gulati accused Dhillon of snatching credit because she is married to the film producer. If you want to top the list as a screenwriter in a trailer (which should be the norm), you have to get married in the production house. Once the writer becomes a member of the family, he is treated like an actor-star. #Goals, Gulati tweeted. Bollywood is notorious for denying legitimate credit to writers. It’s not often that a screenwriter’s name is put on a movie trailer, but in the case of Haseen Dillruba Dhillons, the name appears before the director’s credit. Dhillon was not going to accept Gulatis’ criticisms on this matter. I’m quite shocked by your extremely sexist comment – misogynistic and bordering on silly. I also won’t list my work because your pea-sized brain won’t be able to handle a successful woman on its own! You can have a frozen brain! Have a nice day, Dhillon replied. She also called out Gulati, whose credits include Jai Mummy Di and Happily Ever After, for her stupidity. And mister @Navjotalive because of writers like YOU – who flaunt their STUPIDITY on something that should be applauded as a welcome step by the writing fraternity – other very deserving writers are not top billing like this is their right – shame on you! she wrote. Gulati didn’t back down and claimed his intention was not to sound sexist but to point out that writers often don’t get the credit they are due. Actress Taapsee Pannu, who previously worked with Dhillon in Manmarziyaan, put her weight behind Dhillon and berated Gulati for her sexist rant. A gradual call to credit a writer turned into a sexist rant by the age-old misogyny of attributing a woman’s success to the house she’s marrying in or to the man she married. Your fair appeal for equal credit cannot be outweighed by the bitterness within you, Pannu tweeted. Director Bejoy Nambiar also supported Dhillon and his decision to call Gulati. Fully agree. More power for you @Kanika Dhillon, tweeted Nambiar, who has made touching films such as Shaitaan.







