Why does it end and can it be saved?





Manifesto may be the most-watched show on U.S. Netflix right now, but that wasn’t enough to save the show on its NBC home network. On June 14, the Peacock Network announced that it was not moving forward with a fourth season of the show, which means its recent Season 3 finale will now be its last. When this finale aired, an NBC source said News week that no decision had been made regarding the future of the mysterious drama. By deadline, a decision wasn’t made until Monday night, hours before the show’s options on its casting expire. Why Manifesto been canceled? The show was considered by industry insiders as one of NBC’s so-called ‘bubble’ series, shows NBC had not decided on a renewal that had about the same luck to be canceled or renewed. Out of NBC’s four “On The Bubble” shows this year – Debris, Zoey’s Extraordinary Reading List, Manifesto and Good girls – the first three have now been canceled, only good girls appearing likely to be renewed. This is despite the fact that this show has the lowest audience figures of the four and the lowest ratings among the so-called “key demographics,” viewers aged 18 to 49. Ratings seem to be the reason for the cancellation of Manifesto. Despite being the most watched of the four bubble shows, the show has lost 20% of its audience this season and 30% of its demographic. While it might have been saved with a final peak in viewership, that didn’t happen: the finale was the least-watched episode in the series’ history, with 2.5 million viewers. – against 4 million who watched the first episode of season 3. Can Manifesto to be saved? Although its ratings are dropping among network viewers, the show has a large audience online. On the day it was canceled, the show was the most viewed show on Netflix according to its own top 10, breaking the week of Sweet tooth at the top of the table. This has led some fans to hope that the show can be brought back by Netflix, which previously brought the show from the network. Lucifer back to life. By deadline, formal conversations between Netflix and the producers of the WBTV manifesto have not started, but the company is close to purchasing the series from other networks. Showrunner Jeff Rake, who previously said he had a six-season plan for the show, tweeted that he wanted the show to continue, writing: “My dear demonstrators, I am devastated by the decision to NBC to cancel us. That we were closed in the middle is a punch to say the least. Hope to find a new home. You fans deserve an end to your story. Thank you for the love I have been given testified, to the cast and crew. “ Manifesto Seasons 1 and 2 are now streaming on Netflix. Season 3 is available on Peacock.

