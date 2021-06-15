Bollywood actress Karisma Kapoor is beauty personified. Its comfortable and relaxed style is something you can relate to. Recently, the actress posed in comfortable pajamas and we love it.

Karisma Kapoor Flaunts Her Morning Look In Custom Comfortable Pink Pajamas

On Tuesday, she posted some photos from her balcony where she was seen in pink striped pajamas. The set consists of a white-pink striped shirt and matching pants. The pajamas have been personalized with their lolo nickname sewn onto the shirt with a heart-shaped emoticon.

With her subtle makeup and with only rosy lips and flushed cheeks, she kept her hair tied back in a top ponytail. She was still beautiful. She captioned the photo, Still only in pajamas but keeps smiling and remains hopeful.

On the work side, Karisma Kapoor was seen for the last time in a web series Mentality which was released in 2020 on ALT Balaji.

