‘Gone Girl’ actor dies after being hit by scooter in New York





Actress Lisa Banes, best known for her roles in Cocktail and Missing girl, died at the age of 65. Banes was hit by a scooter during a hit and run in New York City earlier this month. Banes friends have now said The New York Post that she died yesterday (June 14), her representative having subsequently confirmed the news to Entertainment tonight. “We are heartbroken by the tragic and senseless death of Lisa,” said a representative. “She was a woman of great spirit, kindness and generosity and dedicated to her work, whether on stage or in front of a camera and more to her wife, family and friends. “We were lucky to have him in our lives.” No arrests are believed to have been made in connection with Banes’ death. Earlier reports suggested Banes was on his way to meet his wife Kathryn Kranhold when she was hit by a scooter as she was crossing the road. She was then transferred to Mount Sinai Morningside Hospital in critical condition. Just busted. Lisa Banes was gorgeous, hilarious and big-hearted – always helped me through tough times. She was so loved by so many people pic.twitter.com/85IL2OZKMd – jillsobule (@jillsobule) June 15, 2021 rest in peace dear Lisa Banes, you were a wonderful Lady Tremaine in Once Upon a Time and you will be sorely missed. All my thoughts to his wife, family and loved ones pic.twitter.com/5osvxpDsfe – Lisa (@illicitjmo) June 15, 2021 In a statement at the time, the NYPD said: Upon arrival, officers observed a 65-year-old pedestrian lying on the pavement with a severe head injury. EMS responded to the scene and transported the assisted woman to Mount Sinai Saint Lukes Hospital, where she remains in critical condition. Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contactNYPD Crime Stoppers. Paying tribute, Banes’ friend and singer Jill Sobule shared photos of the couple together. “Just broke. Lisa Banes was gorgeous, hilarious and a big hearted always helped me through tough times. She was loved so much by so many people,” she said. Banes has appeared in numerous film, television and theater productions. In addition to her role as mother of Rosamund Pikes Amy Elliott in the 2014s Missing girl, and like Bonnie in the years 1988Cocktail, she has also had recurring roles on shows like The king of queens,Six feet Under ground,Nashvilleandroyal pains.







