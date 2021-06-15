Port Angeles Symphony announces new season

PORT ANGELES – Two new Family Pops concerts, award-winning artists from across the Northern Olympic Peninsula and a full Port Angeles Symphony Orchestra are on their way, conductor and music director Jonathan Pasternack announced this week.

Sixteen months after the last live concert of the Port Angeles Symphony, Pasternack is making plans – flexible – for the 89th season, which will take place with safety protocols at the Port Angeles High School Performing Arts Center, 304 E. Park Ave.

“We’ve been able to reinvent our pop gigs and play where we sound our best, in our acoustic home,” Pasternack said of the new season’s opening events on October 1-2.

He envisions a family program featuring Prokofiev’s ‘Peter and the Wolf’, narrated by Seattle’s KING-FM 98.1’s Lisa Bergman, and Adam Weller, the 16-year-old winner of the Nico Snel Young Artist 2020 competition, will step up as solo violin with the orchestra of 60 members, in the Introduction and Rondo capriccioso by Saint-Saëns.

“El Capitan” by John Philip Sousa, “Star Wars Suite” by John Williams and “America the Beautiful” are also on the program.

After the Pops weekend, Pasternack is planning five more full symphonic concerts with guest soloists. These include pianists Anna Petrova and Alexander Tutunov, violinist Victoria Parker and guitarist Elizabeth CD Brown of Seattle, and famous oboist Anne Krabill of Port Townsend.

Masterpieces by Brahms, Tchaikovsky, Beethoven and Mozart are on the program throughout the season, Pasternack said, along with lesser-known works that showcase the orchestra’s versatility.

“I wanted to program pieces that would rekindle the community’s passion for live orchestral music,” he said.

Over the past few months, Pasternack has heard from customers how hopeful they are to return to live gigs.

“We should reward them with the best music we can make,” he said. “There will be a lot of uplifting music. ”

“Having said that, I decided to start the first symphonic concert with a work by Estonian composer Arvo Pärt: ‘Cantus In Memory of Benjamin Britten’. It is a very beautiful and moving elegy for strings, written by one of the most important composers of the last century.

“I think this is an appropriate way,” he said, “to express our shared loss.”

With the nonprofit board of Port Angeles Symphony, Pasternack is planning concerts with COVID-19 precautions, including social distancing and limited seating.

The modes of sale of single tickets and seasonal passes have yet to be decided, he said, adding that he hopes to open ticket sales by the end of the summer.

While many musicians, who will begin rehearsals after Labor Day, have been vaccinated, current plans require physical distancing and masks during their concerts, Pasternack noted.

Spectators will have the choice, he added, between two full performances on Saturday: one at 10 a.m. and the other at 7:30 p.m.

Here’s the 2021-2022 lineup for the Port Angeles Symphony, which will take place at the Performing Arts Center in Port Angeles High at 10 a.m. and 7:30 p.m., unless otherwise noted.

Oct. 1, 7 p.m. and Oct. 2, 1 p.m .: Family Pops, with solo violin Adam Weller, narrator Lisa Bergman and music ranging from Saint-Saëns to “Star Wars”.

November 6: First symphonic concert of the season with solo pianist Anna Petrova and music by Prokofiev, Arvo Pärt and Johannes Brahms.

December 11: Holiday concert with music by Tchaikovsky, Rodrigo, LeRoy Anderson and Hovhaness, with lead guitarist Elizabeth CD Brown.

February 19: The symphony and star soloist Anne Krabill, the orchestra’s principal oboist, present the music of Vaughan Williams, Francaix and Mozart.

March 26: Seattle solo violinist Victoria Parker joins the Port Angeles Symphony for a concert of music by Sibelius, Carl Nielsen and Max Bruch.

May 7: Solo pianist Alexander Tutunov joins the orchestra for a performance of Saint-Saëns’ second piano concerto, Rimsky-Korsakov’s Russian Easter Overture and Beethoven’s 7th Symphony.

In the meantime, the symphony continues to offer virtual concerts via Portangelesssymphony.org. Tutunov, along with cellist Julian Schwarz, pianist Marika Bournaki and the Semper sisters, aka Charlotte and Olivia Marckx, as well as a chamber music ensemble of symphonic musicians, are featured in these professionally recorded video productions. All can be viewed free of charge while donations to the symphony are welcome.

For more information on the orchestra and the upcoming season, call the Port Angeles Symphony office at 360-457-5579, email [email protected] or visit the Port Angeles Symphony Facebook page.



