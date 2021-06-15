Discouraging! THIS Bollywood actress was called Coronavirus; details inside

MUMBAI: Lin Laishram has found his way into the Bollywood industry. The beauty of Manipuri has appeared in films like Om Shanti Om, Mary Kom, Axone and Rangoon.

The actress captured hearts with her on-screen charm and acting skills.

Lin has represented the Northeast on a world podium, but his homeland is not as welcoming as it should be when it comes to accepting it like any other Indian, whether in real life or in real life.

The actress said the people of the Northeast have little to do with Bollywood, with the few being done badly by wearing bizarre tribal costumes and talking gibberish. She told the media: The only person who belonged to the Northeast was Danny Denzongpa, but we also couldn’t identify with him because he was fluent in Hindi, which most of us didn’t speak. not.

Additionally, Lin added that Bollywood needs to be more inclusive and normalize having Northeasts, not only as an ornamental or geographic representation, but simply Indians. She said: The latest example of great inclusion is The Family Man 2. In the series, people are originally from Tamil Nadu and speak Tamil, representing their local culture and ethnicity, and it has been so widely accepted and appreciated. So if the culture of South India can be accepted, then why not that of the North East?

The COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in dozens of Northeasts facing racism. Speaking about his most horrific encounter to date, Lin Laishram said: When I dropped my parents off at the airport and returned home, I was followed by two men who kept chasing me. call coronavirus, to the point of being physically assaulted. It was really scary. I felt helpless and angry because there were a lot of people in the North East who were suffering in different ways. They were refused shopping, some girls were spat on the road, students were expelled from their PWs and their homes. It was disgusting to believe that we would be treated this way in our own country.

