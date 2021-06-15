



Yami Gautam to Neha Kakkar: Bollywood celebrities who looked more than beautiful in their bridal outfits

Bollywood celebrities looked splendid in their bridal outfits, giving major fashion goals to their fans and followers. Read ahead to take a look.



Pooja dhar





Bombay

Posted: Jun 15, 2021 4:30 PM 1 / 6 Bollywood celebrities in their bridal outfits Bollywood films have created a magical world for fans who take inspiration from celebrities. Fairytale weddings shown in Hindi movies are loved by all. These on-screen bridal looks have been seen to be a major source of inspiration and motivation for Bollywood fans who aspire to look like them on their wedding day. When several Bollywood celebrities got married and donned gorgeous red lehengas or sarees that they paired with heavy jewelry, everyone was stunned. In fact, some of them even went for subtle lehengas and went for a simple look. Bollywood celebrities have set major fashion goals for themselves with their bridal outfits which they were spotted wearing to their wedding. Here are the photos of Bollywood celebrities giving major fashion goals in their bridal outfits. Read ahead to take a look. Photo credit: Pinkvilla

2 / 6 Yami Gautam Yami Gautam looked gorgeous as a bride in a red sari with a red dupatta on her head and gold jewelry. Photo credit: Pinkvilla

3 / 6 Priyanka Chopra Jonas Priyanka Chopra Jonas gave major fashion goals with red lehenga and diamond jewelry during her pheras. Photo credit: Pinkvilla

4 / 6 Anushka sharma Anushka Sharma set the internet on fire and spawned a new trend of wearing subtle pastel colored lehengas as she donned blush pink lehenga at her wedding. Photo credit: Pinkvilla

5 / 6 Deepika padukone Deepika Padukone donned a red Kanjeevaram saree with a gold trim and lots of gold jewelry on her wedding day. Photo credit: Pinkvilla

6 / 6 Neha Kakkar Neha Kakkar looked gorgeous as a bride in a red lehenga with diamond jewelry. Photo credit: Pinkvilla







