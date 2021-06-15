Remarkable pair of Rollercoaster boards | C21Media | New





James Fox and Dom Waugh, creators of the All Together Now music format and Richard Osmans House of Games, are launching a new production company backed by ITV Studios. Fox and Waugh are teaming up to launch Rollercoaster Television in the UK, a new entertainment label to create and produce new formats for UK and global markets. Currently heading the Entertainment division of Remarkable as Managing Director and Director of Content respectively, Fox and Waugh have been responsible for the creation and production of formats, including All Together Now, launched in 2018 and sold in over 20 countries in the world, Pointless and The Mur. The duo are currently delivering Remarkable’s Starstuck for ITV, a prime-time entertainment series that sees ordinary members of the public team up to become the world’s greatest music icons. The couple said, “From the joy of Saturday night entertainment like All Together Now and Starstruck, the fun of daytime quizzes like House of Games and Pointless to the euphoria of big budget game shows like The Million Pound Drop and The Wall, we’ve had 10+ years with the brilliant team at Remarkable. “But now the time is right for the next adventure and the chance to create a new roster of shows for the UK and beyond. We are excited to join Julian and the ITV Studios team and look forward to getting started later in the year. Julian Bellamy, MD, ITV Studios, added, “James and Dom are really exciting entertainment producers who have developed and overseen a series of hit shows. We are delighted that they have chosen to partner with ITV Studios for their next venture and look forward to welcoming them to the group. Fox began his career at BBC Entertainment working in development and production on a range of shows, including Strictly Come Dancing. After a stint at Fever Media he moved to Los Angeles to join BBC Worldwide Productions as Creative Director where he secured a number of commissions. Returning to the UK in 2010, Fox worked as an executive and serial producer for Initial, Twofour and RDF before joining Remarkable. Waugh has developed and produced entertainment and factual entertainment formats during his 10 years at Remarkable, including shows such as Pointless, Ejector Seat, The Bank Job, Secret Eaters, and The Million Pound Drop. Previously, he worked as a freelance producer / director for various companies, producing and developing a wide range of programs including Soccer Aid, Fear Factor, 8 Out of 10 Cats, The Convention Crasher and International King of Sports. International distribution of Rollercoaster Television will be handled by ITV Studios.

