Sir Elton John and David Furnish to host YouTube Pride 2021 | Entertainment





Sir Elton John and David Furnish are set to host the YouTubes Pride 2021 event. Hitmaker Tiny Dancer and her husband will host YouTube Pride 2021 on the video platform on June 25 to celebrate Pride Month, which runs throughout June. Alongside Elton and David, LGBTQ + stars including Demi Lovato, Olly Alexander and Mawaan Rizwan, Trixie Mattel and Daniel Howell will also host Pride parties on their respective YouTube channels. Tyler Oakley, Kim Chi, Mont X Change, Peppermint and Denali Foxx will also join the hosts throughout the live streamed event. During YouTube Pride 2021, viewers will enjoy musical performances, challenges, special guests, live moments and more, but will also be encouraged to help the LGBTQ + community by raising funds for the Elton John AIDS Foundation and The Trevor Project in the United States, as well as akt in the United Kingdom. The news comes after Elton recently teamed up with Olly Alexander to perform a touching rendition of the Pet Shop Boys hit Its A Sin at the BRIT Awards last month, after the song inspired the recent TV series of the same name in which Olly played. The series is set during the HIV and AIDS crisis of 1981, and prior to their performance, Eltons’ husband David gave a moving speech in which he compared the crisis to the current COVID-19 pandemic. He said: When a new virus broke in 2020, the whole world reacted immediately. Governments took action, cities closed, scientists created vaccines, and we’ve all been talking about it day and night. Rightly so, given the pain and suffering that has been inflicted on so many around the world. But when the same thing happened in 1981, there was silence. This was the year HIV first arrived, but people living with HIV and AIDS were treated with ignorance, fear, shame and stigma. This silence has allowed AIDS to become the biggest disease affecting our planet. But we fought back. Activists, activists and allies cried out for silence and demanded to be heard. We refused to let men, women and children die of shame, and by fighting together we changed the world. David went on to say that there is now light at the end of the tunnel for people living with the disease, but encouraged people to keep fighting to banish the stigma attached to it. He added: Today HIV is no longer a death sentence. Now, this is a condition that you can manage with just one pill per day. Medicine makes the virus undetectable, which means it is non-transmissible, so the fight continues until we can banish stigma, ignorance, fear and the virus itself forever.

