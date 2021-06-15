Michael Costello Says Chrissy Teigen’s “Harassment” Made Him Suicidal | Entertainment

Michael Costello claimed Chrissy Teigen’s bullying left him wanting to end his life.

The fashion designer was suicidal after seven years of “deep, unhealed trauma,” which he said was sparked by comments made by the “Lip Sync Battle” star targeting him online and accusing him of ” being racist “in comments on his Instagram page and then declined to listen to his defense.

In a lengthy Instagram post, the former ‘Project Runway’ contestant wrote: “She apparently formed her own opinion of me based on a photoshopped comment floating around the internet which has now turned out to be false by Instagram and since deleted.

“When I reached out to Chrissy Teigen to tell her that I was the victim of vindictive cyber defamation and that everything she thought I was was not who I am, she told me that my career was over and all doors would be closed on it.

Michael shared a screenshot of a conversation between him and Chrissy at the time – which has not been verified – in which he insisted the comment, which included the N word, was composed by a former employee.

In the screenshot, Chrissy reportedly retaliated, “Racists like you deserve to suffer and die. You might as well be dead. Your career is over, look.

The creator insisted that the ‘Chrissy’s Court’ star and stylist Monica Rose stepped in to limit his job opportunities, as he claimed they had done everything possible to threaten the people and brands that s ‘they were associated with me, they would. does not work with any of them. “

Michael claimed that the campaign against him had left him suicidal because he felt he could not “escape” from the “false story”.

He wrote: So many nights I lay awake, wanting to kill myself. I didn’t see the point of living. There was no way for me to escape the target of the powerful Hollywood elites, who actually have the power to shut the doors with just one text.

Last week, I wrote personal letters to my family and closest friends because I thought killing myself would be the best solution.

I told my family how much I love them, how much I care about them and how sorry I was for my decision. Since then, everyone in my family has watched me closely against my will. “

Michael explained that he had never spoken out before because he “lived in fear”, but finally realized he couldn’t “be happy” until he did.

He added: As a result of what Chrissy Teigen did to me in 2014, I’m not doing well. I may never be well, but today I choose to speak my truth. “

Michael’s post came just hours after Chrissy’s return from a social media hiatus to respond to recent allegations of bullying against her by people including Courtney Stodden, who claimed in May that the beauty from Sports Illustrated DM me privately and told me to kill myself.

Chrissy wrote: “Hi everyone. It’s been a VERY humbling few weeks. I know I’ve been quiet, and God knows you don’t want to hear from me, but I want you to know I’m sitting in a hole of deserved global punishment, the ultimate sit here and think about what you’ve done. Not a day, not a single moment has passed that I haven’t felt the overwhelming weight of regret for them. things I have said in the past.

I have publicly apologized to one person, but there are others and more than a few to whom I must apologize. I am in the process of privately contacting the people I have insulted. It’s like my own version of this My Name is Earl series! I understand they may not want to talk to me. I don’t think I would like to talk to myself. (The real truth in all of this is how much I can’t stand the confrontation.) But if they do, I’m here and I’ll listen to what they have to say, all the while apologizing with sobs. . (sic)