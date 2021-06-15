Dennis DeYoung’s latest album, 5 things to know | Culture & Leisure

Connect with us

Dennis DeYoung's latest album, 5 things to know

“26 East: Volume 2” is the sound of Dennis DeYoung, as he sang in 1977, walking away.

The former Styx frontman has said the 12-song set will be his last full-fledged album – appropriately ending with “Grand Finale”. If that turns out to be the case, he completes a race that includes a race that looked at the starting address in Chicago, and included lasting hits such as “Lady”, “Come Sail Away”, “Mr. Roboto” and “Babe” with Styx and 10 solo albums, plus the musical “Le Bossu de Notre-Dame”.

DeYoung, 74, is not done with the music, however, and he looks forward to touring at some point behind the two “26 East” albums. But he says we’ll probably never hear from him that way again …

DeYoung said by phone from Chicago that he actually wanted last year’s “26 East” to be his last album, but with seven more songs from the sessions “it became clear that I was going to be asked to do a ‘Volume 2 ‘, so I had to fill it with four more songs. And I didn’t want to load forward (‘ Volume 1 ‘) because when the second one came out everyone is going to say’ it should have been ‘ stop on the first one. It doesn’t ‘know when to stop. So I tried to save some good songs for’ Volume 2 ‘and the response was, almost to a man or a woman, that they think it is. ‘is better than’ 1 ‘, which is great because that’s what I was trying to do. “

DeYoung adds that he approached this batch of songs the same way he has almost everything else in his career. “I’ve always had this philosophy that you have to have a song. Everything else can come out in the final analysis, but there has to be a song to start with. With Styx, we dressed the songs the way we heard it. them, but we didn’t go from, “Let’s get smart and have an arrangement, then try to make a song out of it. It was fascinated by rock art, but first you have to have the song, then you can add the art. “

A key track from “26 East: Volume 2” is “The Last Guitar Hero”, co-written with Jim Peterik (Survivor, Ides of March) and featuring solos by Tom Morello. “I call (Morello) the Great Houdini. I first heard him when my song blew his music (Rage Against the Machine) in my house in the 90s. We met a few years ago Adam Sandler’s Christmas / Hanukkah thing and (Morello) told me he was a Styx fan. He had seen “Paradise ‘Theater” and “Kilroy Was Here” in Chicago at Rosemont and we had a great time heard, two guys from Chicago. And that was adorable. Tom can be in Rage Against the Machine and do what he does while being a fan of Styx. And I think when he starts playing on that (song) , you know who it is. “

For the track “Grand Finale”, DeYoung’s son Matthew played the drums and dedicated his performance to the late Styx drummer John Panozzo, who was his mentor. Young DeYoung also used a cymbal Panozzo gave him. “The first four years of (Matthew’s) life he spent on the road watching the original Styx cats. He loved drums, so he and John had a special relationship. (Panozzo) gave him a drum, Gave him cymbals, all that sort of thing. So having (Matthew) play on ‘The Grand Finale’ as a coda, the end of the whole shooting match, it gave me a great sense of pride. “

DeYoung – who acrimoniously parted ways with Styx in 1999 and is not in direct contact with the band – insists he’s not kidding that “26 East: Part 1” is his latest album. . “There is no need for albums anymore. There really isn’t any more. The business model for that has been destroyed. It’s very expensive and people don’t buy them, so the record companies don’t want to. not give you money to do them. If I’m in the mood to walk into my studio and write a song that I think needs to be sent to the great stranger, I can still record a single and release it. more albums because it’s hard work with little reward – sad but true. “

