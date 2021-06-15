Entertainment
Warner and his family show off their dancing skills on Bollywood song
Credit: David Warner / Instagram
Warner shared a video back from the lockdown on his Instagram page on Monday. In the video, Warner could be seen dancing to a Bollywood act with his wife.
Former Australian vice-captain David Warner shared a video returning from his lockdown days on his official Instagram page on Monday. In the short clip, the former skipper of Sunrisers Hyderabad could be seen dancing to a Bollywood act with his wife Candice and their two daughters.
Warner also asked its subscribers for their comments. His post was a big hit on Instagram as it was viewed over 2.5 million times on the photo and video sharing platform in 24 hours.
Watch the video here:
Warner was last seen in action during the 2021 Indian Premier League (IPL) first phase in India for SRH. A total of 29 IPL matches were played in the league’s first leg at four different venues in Ahmadabad, Chennai, Delhi and Mumbai when the Cricket India Control Board (BCCI) halted the flagship event due to the pandemic. .
The second phase of the cash rich league will take place in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in September October.
The Southpaw had a poor season with the bat for Hyderabad. He played six of the seven IPL games for SRH in the 2021 IPL and scored 193 points at a strike rate of 110.28. He was also sacked as skipper of Hyderabad after their fifth loss of the season and was replaced by New Zealander Kane Williamson.
Overall, Warner has played 148 IPL games and scored 5,447 points with an impressive 42.22 average. He is also the fifth highest scorer in league history. He is only behind Virat Kohli (6,076 races), Shikhar Dhawan (5,577 races), Suresh Raina (5,491 races) and Rohit Sharma (5,480).
He could return to the field next month for his national team when Australia tour the West Indies for a limited series. The West Indies will host Australia for a series of five T20I and three ODI matches as they prepare for the upcoming ICC T20 Men’s World Cup.
