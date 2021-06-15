On 20 years of Lagaan, Aamir Khan opens up about not winning the Oscar





Twenty years ago, Aamir Khan’s star Lagaan was released on the big screen on June 15, 2001. The film, set in the pre-independence era, revolved around members of a small village. who weren’t just overwhelmed by the years. drought but also high taxes. When challenged by a British Army officer to a game of cricket, everyone jumps at the chance to win the game and have their taxes taken away. 20 years later, the film is still loved and seen by many. Lagaan was even nominated for an Academy Award for Best Foreign Language Film in 2002, but unfortunately didn’t win it. Lead actor Aamir Khan recently opened up about how he felt when Lagaan failed to win him at the Oscar. AAMIR KHAN REMINDERS NOT TO WIN THE OSCAR Aamir explained how disappointed he was that he didn’t win the Oscar, but his biggest reward, however, was the love the film received. He was quoted as saying, “I am often asked, how disappointed were you that you didn’t win the Oscar? Of course I was disappointed. I would have liked to have won. Many have asked me. If the songs and length of the movie were a problem. for Academy members? The fact that the movie was nominated and made it into the top five, says the members loved it. is not easy to be nominated. “ He also spoke about how Oscar widened Lagaan’s reach and how people who didn’t even know the movie ended up watching it. AAMIR REVEALS LAGAAN WAS A HUGE CHALLENGE Further speaking about the highly regarded film, Aamir said he knew it was a huge challenge because the film was unusual. He even revealed that his good friends Aditya Chopra and Karan Johar even warned him. Aamir recounted, When I decided to do Lagaan, I knew I was taking on a huge challenge because it’s a very unusual, very demanding film. A few weeks before I left for the shoot, I met Adi Chopra and Karan Johar. They are very good friends of mine and they were really worried. They said: You are making a film as important as your first production, shooting in one program and using synchronized sound. Shoot for 30 days and see how it goes. Don’t go to just one schedule, you won’t have time to correct your mistakes. Don’t sync the sound, because nobody has done it for a very long time. This will delay your shooting. Get some dubbed dialogue later, be reasonable. Besides Aamir Khan, Gracy Singh, Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Rajendra Gupta, Raghubir Yadav, Rajesh Vivek, Pradeep Rawat and British actors Rachel Shelley and Paul Blackthorne were also part of the film. READ ALSO | Aamir Khan’s son Junaid is unrecognizable in new photos, undergoes massive transformation READ ALSO | Sharman Joshi reveals Aamir Khan suggested they get drunk for 3 Idiots Stairs scene







