Kanika Dhillons response to Navjot Gulati’s sexist remark: who did you sleep with on Jai Mummy Di’s credit? | Bollywood

Bollywood screenwriter Kanika Dhillon is furious after discovering Navjot Gulatis’ sexist and misogynistic tweet, and has just one question for her: who did you sleep with to get Jai Mummy Di credit?

If this gentleman thinks getting married is the way to go, I would ask him to marry all the CEOs of all the production houses, and see if that gets him anywhere, or he gets the credit. If he doesn’t get it even after he’s married, he should come and apologize to me, Dhillon points out.

Anger is the result of writer-director Gulatis’ tweet that read: If you want to top the list as a writer in a trailer (which should be the norm), you have to get married in the production house. . Once the writer becomes a member of the family, he is treated like an actor-star. #Goals.

He was referring to Dhillon for a separate writers credit list in the recently released trailer for Haseen Dillruba, and also looked into her marriage to writer-producer Himanshu Sharma, who co-produced the lead role of Taapsee Pannu Haseen Dillruba.

She returned it for discrediting her work, claiming that your pea-sized brain would not be able to process a successful woman on its own, whereupon Gulati wrote a lengthy clarifying note. claiming that his joke had been misunderstood.

While calling it a poster of sociopathic sexist behavior, the writer, credited for films such as Manmarziyaan and Kedarnath, explains, After being slammed left, right and center, he will come up with silly excuses.

The point is, you’re so short-sighted and have a pea-sized brain. He needs to broaden his thoughts. And don’t even think for once that you can skip these sexist slurs and get away with it. No one will let you do that, she says.

Dhillon continues, This is classic sexist behavior where you make a point and then shrug your shoulders like a joke.

Expressing his opinions, the writer compares Gulati to a person sitting in a paan ki dukaan making obscene remarks.

Jaise woh ladke bethe hote hai dukaan pe aur ladkiyun ko chhedte hain. These are people who challenge women when they are successful in their life. Kyunki unko digest nahi hoti ke women can do it themselves. In fact, you deny women the ability to be successful on their own merit, she adds, hoping the women in her family will be successful and never meet men with such a disgusting state of mind.

While Gulati claims her intention was to put the issue of writers in the spotlight, Dhillon is in no mood to accept the explanation, as she says the post is not interpreted as sexist – it is sexist.

This is about writing a credit that should have been a welcome step by all writers in the industry. But he seems to be deaf and doesn’t seem to have a clue what it is, she lashes out.

How? ‘Or’ What? When a writer gets credit, you start to cry ke isko kyu. It’s because your sexism has taken precedence over common sense. So come to your senses and join us moving forward. Getting Netflix credit is the result of all the voices and concerns in front of me, the writer tells us.

Dhillon is not alone in this battle. Many celebrities, including Pannu, Aniruddha Guha, Bejoy Nambiar and Vivek Agnihotri, have come forward to support her.

Sexism works on so many levels. I am happy that so many women and men have come to support me. By denouncing a sexist, you arrest 100 sexists. Saath aake inse nahi ladenge toh kuch nahi badlega. This is a very important step to tackle this problem, she expresses, adding that it is the job of every woman to be responsible for this cause, and not just to care for herself. and other women.

She ends with a suggestion for him, next time don’t be sneaky, sexist and keep chanting your movie title – Jai Mummy Di ten times a day!