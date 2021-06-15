‘Gone Girl’ actress Lisa Banes dies 10 days after hit-and-run





FILE – This January 26, 2015 file photo shows Lisa Banes in Park City, Utah. The Gone Girl and Cocktail actor remained hospitalized in critical condition on Saturday night, June 5, 2021, after being injured in a hit and run crash in New York City a day earlier, his manager said. (Photo by Victoria Will / Invision / AP)

NEW YORK (AP) Actor in Gone Girl Lisa Banes died 10 days after being injured in a hit and run crash in New York City, police said. More than 30 mutilated pelicans on the southern California coast

Banes, 65, who was hit by a scooter or motorbike while crossing a street on June 4, died at Mount Sinai Morningside Hospital on Monday, a spokesperson for the police department said. Banes has appeared in numerous TV shows and movies, including Gone Girl in 2014 and Cocktail with Tom Cruise in 1988. On TV, she has played roles in Nashville, Madam Secretary, Masters of Sex, and NCIS. Her manager, David Williams, said Banes was shot as she crossed Amsterdam Avenue on her way to Juilliard School, her alma mater. Contaminated burrito led to four-year ban, record-holding runner says

The police made no arrests. Tributes on Twitter were shared following news of his death: I am deeply saddened by the news of the passing of Lisa Banes. We had the chance to work with her on The Orville last year. Her stage presence, magnetism, skill and talent were matched only by her unwavering kindness and benevolence towards all of us. A huge loss – Seth MacFarlane (@SethMacFarlane) June 15, 2021 Just busted. Lisa Banes was gorgeous, hilarious and big-hearted – always helped me through tough times. She was so loved by so many people pic.twitter.com/85IL2OZKMd – jillsobule (@jillsobule) June 15, 2021 My dear, bright and beautiful friend Lisa Banes was hit by a hit-and-run driver last Friday night. She is in critical condition. His wonderful wife Kathryn Kranhold asked for prayers. Please pray, send energy, light a candle for Lisa. We all love him so much. pic.twitter.com/KnXE9qoLu3 – Harriet Harris (@MsHarrietHarris) June 9, 2021



