Bollywood films that have posed as speed breakers against the body positivity movement in India!

At a time when cinema around the world strives to evolve on a daily basis, Bollywood is busy making body shaming jokes. Whenever a movie makes an effort to spread body positivity like Dum Lagake Haisha or Shaandaar, ten more films immediately come to put an abrupt end to India’s body positivity movement. What these filmmakers fail to realize is that they are responsible for creating and breaking societal ideologies. People imagine these movie stars and if actors normalize body shame, this is what their massive fans might embrace as well.

What’s even worse is that some of those movies where the plot doesn’t even come close to attributes or body transformations use big jokes in the form of humor. As an audience, we’ve given Bollywood a chance to think that we always find these little jokes about someone’s physical appearance funny. We have collectively failed. The constant hand gestures made by actors in movies and object songs to portray a woman while shaping an hourglass with their hands is another example of how we have been extremely lenient with actors who constantly objectify our body. Are we nothing beyond the shape of our body? You might think we are, but Bollywood clearly disagrees. Here are some movies that made body jokes that are not only offensive, but extremely mean and immature. Growing up Bollywood, no one laughs anymore.

Diljale, song: Ho Nahi Sakta

While everyone who watches this part of the film appreciates Udit Narayan’s voice, one thing they often miss is the extremely disrespectful video. It shows Ajay Devgan running away from a girl while making disgusted faces. The girl he is running away from is obviously fat, dark and small. Bollywood’s ideal ugly prototype. The girl he’s running to is Sonali Bendre. You are allowed to love whoever you want and there is absolutely nothing wrong with Ajay Devgan falling in love with Bendre. However, the entire spectacle of him running away from a fat girl like she would devour him makes no sense!

RRajkumar

Image Credit: wallpapercave

Apne Aap ko dekha hai kabhi? Teri toh height bhi nahi milti mujhse- Sonakshi sinha

(Have you seen yourself? You don’t even reach my waist)

Tera Wazan Dekha hai? Maine kuch bola?– Shahid Kapoor

(Did you see your weight? Did I say something?)

In a scene of just a few seconds, the actors continued to shoot each other on the basis of their respective body shapes. While Sonakshi Sinha used Shahid’s height as a reason not to be with him, Shahid said that even he is adjusting to his weight. These kinds of films build physical appearance as the criteria for falling in love in people’s minds. This is precisely why those who are too fat, short, skinny or even too tall live with the idea of ​​never being loved.

Aabroo, Meri Whiskey Rani

Actress Uma Devi, also known as Tun Tun, opens the door for her onscreen husband who was leaning on the door, causing him to fall. As he stood up he said: Hand to girke uth bhi gaya, kahi tu girti toh tujhe uthaane ke liye crane mangana padta (At least I could get up on my own, if you had fallen you would have to call a crane to pick you up). These jokes never get old, do they? Do not run or you will cause an earthquake, do not dive or the pool will crack, know that these problematic statements in the name of humor are derived from Bollywood.

Sweet

Image credit: m.media-amazon

Beautiful movie, so many tears, so many emotions, what could go wrong with this movie, right? Wrong. Naina played by Preity Zinta masquerades as an extremely toxic friend who spreads hatred because of her bitter outlook on life. Her body positive friend, played by Delnaaz Irani, constantly has to take Naina’s heat. Naina even tells her explicitly that she will never find love until she loses weight. This film based on the concept of eternal love ironically reduces the concept of love to the size of the body. A paradox which is not very shocking coming from a typical Bollywood film.

Ghoomketu

Just when you think Bollywood couldn’t be more repetitive, it very proudly proves that you are wrong. Based on the same old concept of a husband hating his wife when she is fat and falling madly in love with her as soon as she loses weight, Bollywood is propagating the worst idea of ​​love and what is scary is that people buy it!

These are just a few of the many films where Bollywood has openly spread bodily shame. Stay tuned to Her Zindagi for more content like this.