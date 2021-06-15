“The Tiger King” Joe Exotic Announces First NFT Auction in Partnership with MORE | national news





LAS VEGAS, June 15, 2021 / PRNewswire / –AFTER,renowned cryptocurrency membership club across United States, today announces its foray into the NFT celebrity space with an auction on behalf of Joe Exotic, “The Tiger King”. The brand known for its cryptocurrency innovations and high profile clients will work with one of the world’s most sought-after stars to deliver unique and unique products through blockchain technology. Former zoo operator, global meme sensation and TV star Joe Exotic launches his NFT from federal prison in Fort Worth, Texas. As part of its collaboration with MORE, and with the support of Brad Petit, well-known entertainment advocate of Rozenfeld Meyer & Susman LLP, the public will have access to purchase 3D renderings sold alongside actual tangible collectibles. Collectibles include Joe’s favorite pistol and holster, jackets commonly worn as seen on adult movie star ‘Tiger King’ At Rachel Starr bikini as pictured on the show, and artwork and digital tokens. Departure June 18, the public can visit www.officialtigerkingnft.comto bid on items, which will be hosted on redeemable, the first NFT marketplace. Winners will receive physical items with authentication papers as well as a 3D digital model of each tangible collectible. “Since working in the cryptocurrency space since 2014, I have led many projects to bring blockchain technology to the masses. I am confident that MORE’s foray into the celebrity NFT space will officially help to bridging this gap and giving people access to unique authentic products they would otherwise not have access, ”said Stone Handle, MORE CEO and Founder. “There is no better way to engage the general public in blockchain technology than by linking familiar faces and names. Joe Exotic is America’s favorite meme and anomaly; I am extremely happy to be working with him and his team on this project to keep his story alive while he remains in prison. Complete list of auction items as follows: Joe Exotic’s pistol and holster (Certified by Smith & Wesson)

3D model and physical element included

Joe Exotic Original Fringed Leather Jacket

3D model and physical element included

Joe Exotic Black Leather Jacket and Pants Set

3D model and physical elements included

At Rachel Starr bikini as seen on ‘Tiger King’

bikini as seen on ‘Tiger King’ 3D model and physical element included

Joe Exotic Authentic Prison Audio Recordings

Joe Exotic Digital Trading Cards

15 digital collectible cards will be available for purchase as well as an autographed collector’s item on paper

Digital Artworks on the topic of Joe’s Exotic Cryptocurrency “I’m truly grateful to the MORE team for giving me a platform to give back to a loyal fan base. It’s great to have a voice through blockchain technology and I’m honored to be the first to launch MORE celebrity NFTs, “said Joe Exotique, known as” The Tiger King. ” “I hope whoever buys my favorite things can give them a well-deserved home. Being able to auction collectibles makes me feel connected to the outside world, especially without my cats by my side. Whether you love me or that you hate me for what you think I did, no doubt everyone wants a track of The Tiger King! “ For more information and to follow MORE’s upcoming NFT Celebrity Auctions, please visit https://www.morebrand.co/nft. To participate in the Joe Exotic NFT auction or purchase any of the assets, please visit http://www.officialtigerkingnft.com/. ABOUT MORE MORE is an innovative cryptocurrency concierge that offers membership packages through payment of the company’s internal token, MORE Coin. The company launched its Celebrity NFT service in 2021 to work with brand owners, artists, celebrities and athletes to give the public access to unique products through blockchain technology. PLUS started in New York City in 2014, when its founders operated bitcoin ATMs in New York’s five boroughs. The company transformed a Chinese restaurant on 34th Street into Manhattan at an unofficial crypto nightclub on weekends that accepted Bitcoin as a form of payment. The success of this model has since catapulted into the concept that became MORE Las Vegas, launched in 2017. MORE Hollywood monitoring as well as the locations of affiliated clubs in new York, Miami, Orange County and London. View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-tiger-king-joe-exotic-announces-first-nft-auction-in-partnership-with-more-301312266.html SOURCE PLUS







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos