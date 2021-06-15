‘Love Child’ to reunite ‘Lobster’ stars Rachel Weisz and Colin Farrell – The Hollywood Reporter





Another hot project for Cannes’ next virtual market has just fallen, with Cinetic Media and CAA Media Finance, as well as MadRiver International, announcing Natural child, a black comedy by Todd Solondz (Welcome to the dollhouse) which will bring together Lobster stars Rachel Weisz and Colin Farrell. The film is billed as a “dark and hilarious twist” on the classic Odipe story, with a precocious child who contemplates getting rid of his brutal father so he can have his mother all to himself. But things go wrong when a handsome stranger appears. Natural child will reunite Weisz and Farrell, who starred in Yorgos Lanthimos’ Lobster, one of the critical and commercial successes of Cannes 2015. “This is my first movie with a plot and my first movie set in Texas,” Solondz joked. “It’s fun and it’s sexy and it’s shaped by the Hollywood movies that made me want to be a filmmaker. I have always loved the work of Rachel and Colin and I am very honored to also be able to awaken their passion for serious and unexpected work. Cinetic Media and CAA Media Finance set up the financing of Natural child and will represent national rights with WME. MadRiver International handles international sales and will present the film to global buyers at the Cannes Virtual Market later this month. Christine Vachon of Killer Films, who produced solondz films like Joy (1998) and Sausage dog (2016) will produce Natural child with David Hinojosa on behalf of 2AM. Weisz, Oscar winner for The constant gardener (2005) and Oscar nominee for The favourite (2018) then appears in Marvel’s Black Widow and will make her television debut as the star and executive producer of the upcoming Dead ringtones series for Amazon, a reverse genre reinvention of David Cronenberg’s cult horror film from 1980. Farrell appears as the penguin in the upcoming The batman reboot alongside Robert Pattinson and starring Jodie Turner-Smith and Justin H. Min in sci-fi drama After Yang. Weisz is represented by WME, Independent Talent Group, Linden Entertainment and Hirsch Wallerstein Hayum Matlof and Fishman. Colin Farrell is represented by CAA, Ilene Feldman Management and Hansen, Jacobson, Teller, Hoberman, Newman, Warren, Richman, Rush, Kaller & Gellman. Solondz is represented by WME and Frankfurt Kurnit Klein & Selz. The Cannes virtual market, or pre-Cannes screenings, takes place from June 21 to 25.







