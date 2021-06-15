Warner and his family show off their dancing skills with Bollywood songs

Warner shared a return video from the blockade on his Instagram page on Monday. In the video, Warner could be seen dancing with his wife to a Bollywood act.
Former Australian deputy captain David Warner shared a flashback to the era of the blockade on his official Instagram page on Monday. In a short clip, I got to see a former skipper of Sunrisers Hyderabad dancing to a Bollywood act with his wife Candice and two daughters.
Warner also asked his followers for comments. Her post was a huge success on Instagram as she was viewed over 2.5 million times on a photo and video sharing platform in 24 hours.
Watch this video:
Warner was the last to play in the 2021 Indian Premier League (IPL) first phase in India for SRH. In the league’s first leg, a total of 29 IPL matches were played at four different venues in Ahmedabad, Chennai, Delhi and Mumbai, and the Indian Cricket Management Board (BCCI) canceled the flagship event due to a pandemic. did.
The second phase of the Cash Rich League will take place in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) from September to October.
Southpaw has had a poor season with the Hyderabad Bats. He played 6 of SRH’s 7 IPL games at IPL2021 and recorded 193 runs with a strike rate of 110.28. He was also fired as a skipper in Hyderabad after his fifth loss of the season and replaced by New Zealander Kane Williamson.
Overall, Warner has played 148 games at IPL, averaging 42.22 and 5,447 points. He is also the fifth-highest Langetter in league history. He is behind Virat Kohli (6076 run), Shikhar Dhawan (5577 run), Suresh Raina (5491 run) and Rohit Sharma (5480).
While Australia toured the West Indies for the limited-series Over, he was able to return on a field mission for his national team next month. The West Indies will host Australia in five T20I matches and three ODI matches in preparation for the upcoming ICC T20 Men’s World Cup.
