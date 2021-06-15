‘Riverdale’ actor Hayley Law on Tribeca Film, writing songs about Vince Vaughn – WWD

“It’s so weird talking about me,” actress Hayley Law said, adjusting to life to the beat of the press, her first from the pandemic. Law has just traveled to New York from his hometown of Vancouver for the Tribeca Film Festival, where his film “Mark, Mary & Some Other People” premieres. Despite the strangeness, she raves about the experience of seeing other people see the movie and talking about it.

“It was the best, honestly. we shot [this movie] right before the pandemic, and it’s so good to have this way we’re picking up, ”she said. “I’m just glad I got to work right before, because I didn’t work for about a year and a half and then after.”

The film, the second from young actress-turned-director Hannah Marks, stars Law and Ben Rosenfield meeting at a drugstore while Law’s Mary buys a pregnancy test. Fast forwarding through a negative test and a year of blissful love later, Mary suggests opening up their relationship, which puts everything out of balance.

Law’s connection to the film began via a mysterious text message, from a former director. She was going about her business when one day Brian Duffield, who directed her in the movie “Spontaneous”, texted her that simply said “Hannah Marks?”

“And I was like eh? What are you talking about? Who is that? “The law said.” Six months later Hannah reached out and I was like, “Oh! It’s Hannah Marks!

Marks sent in the script and Law was delighted to hear that it was a comedy, because despite her starring in the film on the soapy drama “Riverdale”, she is a die-hard comedy fan at heart. .

“I love comedy so much. This is what I want to do forever, ”she says. “Right away I was hooked because of the comedy element, but there’s a lot of really good stuff and a lot of posts, and I was so excited. We didn’t even talk about whether I was going to be in the movie or not – she was just telling me about the movie. And I was like, ‘um am I going to be Mary? Because I really want to be Mary.

Law always wanted to be an actor but never knew how to do it. To this day, she finds herself questioning herself with Hollywood bigwigs who want to talk to her about roles.

“It’s always weird when you meet directors and producers to talk about movies because I always think to myself if they want to talk about the movie because they want me to be a part of it? I just have to talk about the movie too, but I don’t want to be hopeful and I don’t want to ask because I don’t want to make anyone uncomfortable – but I really want to make it movie, ”she says.

She was pushed into becoming an actress when a friend of hers said that commercial work was a good place to start – and not a bad pay, either.

“She called and told me she just won $ 500 doing a grain ad. I was working at this breakfast restaurant and I was like “$ 500?” ! I contacted all the agents in town, ”she said.

His first foray into space was to write a song about Vince Vaughn.

“My friend was dating someone who looked like Vince Vaughn at the time,” she says. “It just bloomed. Hopefully one day it will see the light of day.

“Riverdale” was her first TV show, but it’s finally hitting its stride in quirky comedy films, she says.

“I feel like for me it’s harder for people to see me in ‘Riverdale’ because comedy is so much more natural to me than being a teenage girl with these crazy issues than a teenage girl. never would, I hope, ”she said. “It’s such a second nature to jump into. “